TEMPE, Ariz. — Traveling to play its first Power Five opponent of the season, Oklahoma State survived Arizona State 27-15 in the desert on Saturday night.

After trailing at halftime, the Cowboys responded in the third, scoring a touchdown before closing out in the fourth quarter with 10 more points. OSU again used all three quarterbacks on Saturday, with the group combining to complete 22-of-32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys (2-0) next face South Alabama at 6 p.m. on Sep. 16 at Boone Pickens Stadium to close out the nonconference slate.

Turning point

With 12:50 remaining in the game, ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada slung a pass across the middle of the field intended for wide receiver Xavier Guillory, running a slant near midfield.

On a third-and-4 play, Guillory was wide open, but the pass bounced off his chest, and ASU was forced to punt the ball away. OSU would turn that into a 22-yard field goal from Alex Hale, bumping its lead to five, followed by a touchdown pass from Garret Rangel to Brennan Presley.

ASU wouldn’t score for the remainder of the game.

Offensive player of the game

Sophomore running back Ollie Gordon led the rushing attack for the second-consecutive game, finishing with 53 yards on nine carries and a touchdown against the Sun Devils.

Gordon kickstarted the OSU offensive attack in the second half, breaking several big runs and setting up a go-ahead touchdown late in the third. Gordon also scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

OSU’s other running backs — Elijah Collins and Jaden Nixon — finished with 73 yards on 15 carries.

Defensive player of the game

The Cowboys received another strong game from linebacker Nickolas Martin, who picked up a bigger workload Saturday with Justin Wright sidelined due to injury.

Martin finished with a team-high 10 tackles and a sack in OSU’s win, routinely getting pressure on Rashada.

Stat of the game

For the first time in 1,009 days, quarterback Alan Bowman started a game. Bowman, a sixth-year transfer from Michigan and Texas Tech, last started for the Red Raiders on Dec. 5, 2020, in a game against Kansas.

On Saturday, Bowman played the first four drives on offense for OSU, throwing for 113 yards and completing 11-of-16 passes. Bowman guided the Cowboys' offense to a rushing touchdown but failed to record his first passing touchdown at OSU.

Unsung hero

The Cowboys' punting staff thrice flipped the field for OSU's defense. Punter Hudson Kaak landed both of his punts inside the 20-yard line, with Wes Pahl dropped one of his two inside the 20.

Overall, OSU punted five times, with three landing inside the 20-yard line and all five averaging 41.4 yards per punt.