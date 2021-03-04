 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad Weiberg to replace Mike Holder as OSU athletic director on July 1
top story

Chad Weiberg to replace Mike Holder as OSU athletic director on July 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Deputy Athletic Director Chad Weiberg will take over as the new Oklahoma State athletic director starting on July 1.

The university issued a press release Thursday announcing that OSU President Burns Hargis will announce the scheduled transition from Mike Holder to Weiberg during the OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting Friday. Hargis will recommend Holder’s appointment as athletic director emeritus.

Weiberg is signing a four-year contract at $750,000 annually, OSU said.

"I am humbled by this opportunity,” Weiberg said in the release. “I want to thank the Regents, President Burns Hargis, and Mike Holder, and I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on their successes. I have loved Oklahoma State since my dad, Mick, coached on Paul Hansen’s basketball staff in the 1980s. It is a special place with special people and a storied athletic tradition. We have exceptional coaches, remarkable student-athletes and an incredible staff. Coach Holder has done more at OSU than anyone imagined possible since he became athletic director. He put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves. I hope to honor his accomplishments by building on them.”

Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advisor while continuing to raise funds and work on facility development, the release said.

"We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike's leadership, “ Hargis said in the statement. “I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department. Serving with Mike to elevate and advance our alma mater has been a great privilege for me. Mike loves OSU. He has dedicated his career to building a championship golf program and athletic department centered around helping athletes succeed in their sports, in the classroom and, most importantly, in life. As a result, I will recommend his appointment as athletic director emeritus."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holder has been the OSU athletic director since 2005.

“Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics. Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand," Holder said in the OSU release. "Get ready Cowboys and Cowgirls. If you do your part, then the best is yet to come."

Video: Oklahoma State coaches showing support for each other's programs

A look at Mike Holder's career in photos

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
OSU Sports Extra

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News