Chad Weiberg to replace Mike Holder as OSU athletic director on July 1

Deputy Athletic Director Chad Weiberg will take over as the new Oklahoma State athletic director starting on July 1.
The university issued a press release Thursday announcing that OSU President Burns Hargis will announce the scheduled transition from Mike Holder to Weiberg during the OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting Friday. Hargis will recommend Holder’s appointment as athletic director emeritus.
Weiberg is signing a four-year contract at $750,000 annually, OSU said.
"I am humbled by this opportunity,” Weiberg said in the release. “I want to thank the Regents, President Burns Hargis, and Mike Holder, and I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of building on their successes. I have loved Oklahoma State since my dad, Mick, coached on Paul Hansen’s basketball staff in the 1980s. It is a special place with special people and a storied athletic tradition. We have exceptional coaches, remarkable student-athletes and an incredible staff. Coach Holder has done more at OSU than anyone imagined possible since he became athletic director. He put us in position to be competitive on a national level, transformed our facilities and helped us raise the expectations we have of ourselves. I hope to honor his accomplishments by building on them.”
Holder will continue to support the athletic department as a special advisor while continuing to raise funds and work on facility development, the release said.
"We are in awe of the massive upgrade in athletic facilities under Mike's leadership, “ Hargis said in the statement. “I am personally appreciative of his adherence to honest principles in the performance of his duties leading our athletic department. Serving with Mike to elevate and advance our alma mater has been a great privilege for me. Mike loves OSU. He has dedicated his career to building a championship golf program and athletic department centered around helping athletes succeed in their sports, in the classroom and, most importantly, in life. As a result, I will recommend his appointment as athletic director emeritus."
Holder has been the OSU athletic director since 2005.
“Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University athletics. Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand," Holder said in the OSU release. "Get ready Cowboys and Cowgirls. If you do your part, then the best is yet to come."