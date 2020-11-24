CFP Top 25: OU, OSU, Tulsa ranked in initial rankings

The state of Oklahoma was well-represented in 2020’s initial College Football Playoff Top 25 ranking.

Oklahoma was No. 11 in the poll released on Tuesday night. Oklahoma State sits at No. 23, while Tulsa is at No. 25.

It is the first time that the Golden Hurricane have been ranked by the CFP since the inception in 2014.

OU is the second-highest two-loss team in the Top 25. Georgia sits at No. 9.

The top six are Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida.

Oklahoma has made three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. Lincoln Riley was asked if a two-loss team could advance to the CFP.

“Oh, anything can happen. Especially this year,” Riley said, mentioned that it will be a tough call weighing an unequal amount of played games among conferences.

“I don’t know how you decide between a team that didn’t even have the opportunity to lose some of the games and then teams that played more of a full schedule,” Riley said.

“So, you know, it’ll be a tough decision. I think there are some good teams in this league. I think you’ve always got a shot if you can be playing really well at the end. If you can have a shot at winning the Big 12, I think you always have a shot. I think we’ve proven that.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.