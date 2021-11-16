CFP Top 25: OSU up to No. 9, OU drops to No. 13 after loss to Baylor

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State climbed to No. 9 in the season's third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, the Cowboys' highest ranking in the CFP Top 25 since 2015.

OSU moved up one spot following a 63-17 win over TCU, while Oklahoma dropped to No. 13 after Saturday's loss at Baylor. The Bears — who handed the Sooners their first November defeat since 2014 in Week 11 — jumped to No. 11 from No. 13 a week ago.

Unbeaten Georgia maintained its place atop the rankings this week and the Bulldogs were followed again by Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State in the playoff spots. Cincinnati remained at No. 5 ahead of Michigan and Michigan State, No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. Notre Dame claimed OU's previous spot at No. 8.

No Big 12 team is ranked higher than the Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12), who hold their highest CFP ranking since OSU came in at No. 6 on Nov. 17, 2015. Mike Gundy and Co. travel to play Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4) Saturday night with a share of first-place in the Big 12 standings.

At No. 13, OU (9-1, 6-1) has its lowest ranking in the month of November since 2016. The Sooners host Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday and enter the weekend tied with the Cowboys atop the conference standings.

