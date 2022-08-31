Central Michigan at OSU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch in Thursday's game

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Thursday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTSB-1170

2021 records: Central Michigan 9-4; OSU 12-2

Last meeting: On Sept. 10, 2016, Central Michigan beat OSU 30-27 in Stillwater.

All-time series: 1-1

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Back in the saddle again

Oklahoma State tries to pick up where it left off, a thrilling 12-2 season that generated late-season momentum and can carry the Cowboys into another successful campaign. Hugely significant pieces are back on an offense that is led by fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, but OSU lost more pieces on defense and has a new defensive coordinator in Derek Mason. Favored by double digits, this game gives the Cowboys an opportunity to establish things early on in the season.

2. KEY MATCHUP

In the trenches

Dealing with OSU's fully loaded defensive line can make for a long day for the opposing offensive line, which had success last year in paving the way for FBS leader Lew Nichols III but probably didn't face anything like what it will see with the likes of Collin Oliver, Tyler Lacy and Brock Martin.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Dominic Richardson

In his first year as a starter, Richardson will have a chance to showcase what he can do as an every-down back. Expect him to get plenty of playing time after totaling 123 carries the previous two years.

WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Central Michigan is dangerous, and not just because of what happened at the end of the OSU-CMU game in 2016. The Chippewas return a good quarterback and the nation's leading rusher from a nine-win team. Spencer Sanders is the best quarterback in this game, though, with more playmakers at his disposal than a lead running back.

Cowboys 42, Chippewas 16