Central Michigan at OSU: A look at how Mike Gundy has fared in season openers

Mike Gundy opens his 18th season at Oklahoma State on Thursday night, looking to improve to 16-2 in openers.

Here are his best season-opening victories with a look at the two losses, both of which came against Power Five teams.

Starting strong

OSU 15, Montana State 10

The year: 2005

The game: In the first game of the Mike Gundy era, the Cowboys fell behind 10-8 in the first half but received two touchdowns from Donovan Woods and secured a late stop to prevail.

The season: OSU would pick up only three more victories that year but laid the foundation for a program rebuild that has resulted in a winning record every season since then.

OSU 24, Georgia 10

The year: 2009

The game: In the grand reopening of Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys defeated the 13th-ranked team, scoring two touchdowns on passes from Zac Robinson to Dez Bryant.

The season: A 9-4 record that year showed progression under Gundy before ending with lopsided losses against Oklahoma in Bedlam and Ole Miss in the Cotton Bowl.

OSU 65, Washington State 17

The year: 2010

The game: In Dana Holgorsen's first game as offensive coordinator, Kendall Hunter rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns and Justin Blackmon connected with Brandon Weeden for three touchdowns and also scored on a blocked punt return.

The season: Riding an explosive offense that got going early in the year, the Cowboys went 11-2 with losses to Nebraska and Oklahoma and defeated Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, setting the stage for the 2011 campaign.

OSU 21, Mississippi State 3

The year: 2013

The game: A stellar defensive performance kept the Bulldogs to 333 yards and two third-down conversions. J.W. Walsh entered as quarterback amid a slow offensive start and threw for 135 yards and rushed for another 125.

The season: A 10-win season included seven in a row in Big 12 play, sandwiched by losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma, and the year concluded with a loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

OSU 52, Oregon State 36

The year: 2019

The game: In his first start, quarterback Spencer Sanders propelled the Cowboys to a dominant road win. Chuba Hubbard rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns and Tylan Wallace scored twice.

The season: An up-and-down year finished with an 8-5 record including a 5-4 mark in the Big 12 and a loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.

Starting slow

Georgia 35, OSU 14

The year: 2007

The game: A young Matthew Stafford threw for two touchdowns in the second half with no interceptions, and the Cowboys were shut out after halftime.

The season: A loss at Troy followed in Week 3, then three setbacks came in a tough November. OSU still finished 7-6 with a 49-33 victory against Indiana in the Insight Bowl.

Florida State 37, OSU 31

The year: 2014

The game: Against Jameis Winton and the defending national champions, the Cowboys fell behind 17 in the first half before making the game interesting the rest of the way.

The season: After bouncing back in the first half of the year, OSU stumbled in five consecutive Big 12 games, giving up too many big plays on defense and its offense struggling with consistency.

Gundy in season openers

2005: Montana State; W, 15-10

2006: Missouri State; W, 52-10

2007: at Georgia; L, 35-14

2008: vs. Washington State; W, 39-13

2009: Georgia; W, 24-10

2010: Washington State; W, 65-17

2011: Louisiana; W, 61-34

2012: Savannah State; W, 84-0

2013: vs. Mississippi State; W, 21-3

2014: vs. Florida State; L, 37-31

2015: at Central Michigan; W, 24-13

2016: Southeastern La.; W, 61-7

2017: Tulsa; W, 59-24

2018: Missouri State; W, 58-17

2019: at Oregon State; W, 52-36

2020: Tulsa; W, 16-7

2021: Missouri State; W, 23-16