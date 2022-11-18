Central Florida rallies, defeats Oklahoma State men in OT, 60-56

Oklahoma State stumbled in overtime against UCF on Friday night, falling 60-56 in the first game of the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in Nassau, Bahamas.

After building a 28-17 halftime advantage, the Cowboys were held to 29 points the rest of the way, limited by UCF’s zone defense.

OSU (2-2) had chances at the end of regulation and overtime but couldn’t capitalize. Next up for the Cowboys is a Sunday afternoon meeting with DePaul, which lost to Santa Clara, 69-61, on Friday night.

Moussa Cisse led the Cowboys offensively and defensively, recording his third consecutive double-double. He had 14 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks and two steals.

Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone also scored in double figures.

UCF 60, OKLAHOMA STATE 56

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-2): Boone 3-7 4-4 10, Cisse 6-9 2-4 14, Anderson 1-7 10-12 12, Thompson 1-9 0-0 2, Wright 1-9 4-4 6, Asberry 2-8 0-0 6, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-58 20-24 56.

UCF (3-1): Durr 1-3 0-0 2, Ta.Hendricks 5-8 3-3 16, Horton 2-9 1-2 6, Young 2-9 3-4 8, Suggs 0-2 2-2 2, Kelly 4-14 6-6 18, Walker 1-6 0-0 2, Thioune 2-5 0-0 4, Freeman 1-3 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 15-17 60.

Halftime: Oklahoma St. 28-17. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 2-20 (Asberry 2-6, Harris 0-1, Smith 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Wright 0-5), UCF 9-25 (Kelly 4-11, Ta.Hendricks 3-4, Horton 1-4, Young 1-4, Walker 0-2). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 38 (Cisse 14), UCF 36 (Ta.Hendricks 12). Assists: Oklahoma St. 13 (Anderson 5), UCF 12 (Young 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 19, UCF 17.