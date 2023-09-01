Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: Season opener for both.

Last meeting: The Cowboys beat Central Arkansas 32-8 on Sept. 12, 2015 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 1-0.

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: As the Cowboys kick off, the temperatures will be near 100 degrees. It will be very hot, and won’t cool down too much throughout the game, even though the sun goes down. Skies will be clear and winds will be light. Kickoff: Sunny, 97°; Halftime: warm, 93°; End of game, Clear, 91°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

The transfer portal renaissance

The Cowboys lost a lot. They brought in a lot. A complete renovation on both sides of the ball, how will Oklahoma State’s group look in its first game in eight months?

Defensively, the biggest movement came from hiring Bryan Nardo, a young defensive coordinator from the Division II level. Cornerback Korie Black and safety Kendal Daniels returned, but they’ll be surrounded by a younger, less experienced secondary. Collin Oliver moved back to linebacker but will anchor the group with possibly two transfers. The line — shifting from an even-front to an odd-front — relies on bigger bodies, like transfer Justin Kirkland, in the middle.

On offense, more than half of 2022’s opening day starters could be replaced by transfers. The core of the offensive line stuck together, but can the group remain healthy? Veteran running back Elijah Collins bolsters the group’s depth, but a pecking order isn’t established. Same goes for the quarterbacks, who scored Alan Bowman in the portal. De’Zhaun Stribling, the top-pass catcher from Washington State last season, slots in nicely at receiver, but after losing three talented players, was it enough?

2. KEY MATCHUP

Will McElvain vs. Bryan Nardo’s defense

Nardo will break in his new defense against a veteran quarterback, who in the past pushed a Power Five school to the brink. McElvain completed 61% of his passes last season, throwing just shy of 2,600 yards with 18 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

With a handful of younger players in the secondary, McElvain’s expertise will be a solid first test for the core and expand on just where the defensive cohesion is at.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

OSU quarterbacks

Mike Gundy’s prepared to use multiple quarterbacks to start the season. Alan Bowman, a sixth-year transfer from Michigan, appears to still be the No. 1 option for the Cowboys. But after not starting the past two seasons, and injuries keeping him from playing more than nine games in a season, Bowman is still in competition for to secure the starting spot. Redshirt freshman Garret Rangel kept pace with Bowman this fall camp and should likely get playing time Saturday.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: In a sold-out Boone Pickens Stadium for the opener, all eyes will be on Alan Bowman – a former Texas Tech/former Michigan quarterback who now runs the OSU offense. The Cowboys win 38-10, but run-game style points are important. The 2022 Cowboy rushing attack was the program’s worst since 2001. On Saturday, there have to be signs of significant improvement.