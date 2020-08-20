In July of last year, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had concerns about Oklahoma State’s linebacker group.
The linebacker corps was thin heading into the 2019 season and there were still questions surrounding linebacker Calvin Bundage’s health. Bundage was the second-leading returning tackler from the previous year and was expected to be a major contributor if he could stay healthy.
Bundage’s battle with a back injury prevented him from playing a single snap last year but OSU’s linebacker corps became a staple of the defense after Malcolm Rodriguez was moved down from safety. Rodriguez led the team with 103 tackles followed by linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga’s 100 tackles. Both linebackers are returning this season and Bundage is back on the field to help make a strong linebacker group even stronger with Devin Harper also included.
Bundage’s last game was in the 31-24 loss to TCU on Nov. 24, 2018. Now that he’s finally back, Knowles said Bundage seems to really appreciate football.
“I think it’s like anything in life if it gets taken away from you, you really appreciate it more,” Knowles said. “Calvin just is more locked in than he’s ever been, just focused. Right away we can get him coming off the edge, him on one side and (defensive end) Trace (Ford) on the other. They’re two serious threats. But he’s just locked in on everything he’s doing.”
Bundage has struggled with penalties in the past but there is no denying that his availability makes the OSU defense stronger. Defensive tackle Cameron Murray said it’s a good bonus to have Bundage back on the field.
“Him getting back, just seeing him move around in fall camp is a great sight to see,” Murray said. “You can just tell he’s in shape now and moving around fluid and it just makes our defense better with him on it. Him being back I like it. Calvin brings a different type of mentality to the defense and it makes a big difference for us.”
Bundage, a redshirt senior, has competed in 36 games for OSU. He’s already proven his ability to make big plays on game day and his high energy in practice can be contagious to the younger players.
“Some guys look up to him because Calvin is always on go and ready to go,” Murray said. “They see him doing that so they want to do it just like him. That’s with a lot of our leaders on the defense.”
Having a solid linebacker group helps take pressure off of the defensive line, especially when individual linemen get double-teamed and create opportunities for linebackers to bust through open holes.
“I know they’re going to plug the gap and they’re going to make the play if they’re double-teaming me,” Murray said. “It just gives me a little relief to know that I have Amen and Malcolm, Devin Harper and Calvin Bundage, a bunch of other linebackers behind me that I know are going to make plays or make me right if I mess up. Knowing that’s behind me allows me to play faster as well as them because they know I’m going to do my job. So just seeing them behind me makes a big difference.”
Knowles is excited about the weapons he has on defense and said there are multiple guys who are “serious threats” to have a great year. Oklahoma State will have its first test when it hosts its season opener against Tulsa on Sept. 12.