Cade Cunningham's freshman campaign should have a strong impact on OSU recruiting

Cade Cunningham said he never wanted to take his Oklahoma State jersey off after the season-ending, 80-70 loss to Oregon State.
The last loss of the season is always the hardest, especially when you enter the NCAA Tournament playing as well as the Cowboys were. OSU came to Indianapolis winner of eight of its past 10 games, after making its first trip to the Big 12 Tournament finals since 2005.
OSU was playing well enough that some were picking the No. 4-seed Cowboys as their sleeper for a potential Final Four run, but the journey ended with a second-round exit.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard from Arlington, Texas announced his decision to declare for the NBA draft 11 days later and his older brother Cannen, a Cowboys assistant coach, is also leaving Stillwater to help Cade transition into his professional career.
Cunningham, a potential No. 1 overall pick, chose to spend his one year at OSU instead of a typical blue-blood program. When head coach Mike Boynton asked Cunningham if he'd make the same choice if given the chance to do it all over again, he said Cunningham didn’t hesitate to say yes.
“And that’s what it’s about,” Boynton said. “At the end of it, do they feel like if I had to start this thing all over would I do it exactly the same?”
Boynton landed the highest-rated recruit to wear an OSU jersey when Cunningham committed to the Cowboys in November 2019. The 19-year old helped bring OSU back to national relevance, helping the team to its highest winning percentage since 2012-13.
The personal accolades that came with the team success for Cunningham and the way he speaks about the program should bode well for Boynton when trying to recruit other top-caliber players.
“We’ve got a blueprint a little bit now when we’re having those conversations,” Boynton said. “But it’s still got to fit. The best player in the country isn’t always going to fit what we do, whether it be what their approach is to this. It only worked because he was bought in. If he’s not bought in and winning isn’t a priority, we have no chance because it sets a bad example and now you’ve got to deal with that residue for a while.”
Boynton and Cunningham never talked about getting to the NBA during the season. The focus was on doing everything they could to make the team better, but Boynton had already given Cunningham a book that mapped out a two-year plan starting from the day Cunningham would sign in 2019 through June 2021.
“We tried to map out every step along the way,” Boynton said. “Whether it be becoming a McDonald’s All-American and winning a national championship as a high school player. Playing in the McDonald’s games and doing things like that to coming into college and having the type of impact not just individually but from a team standpoint. I tried to be as thorough with that plan as possible because he wasn’t going to pick Oklahoma State because we were just a better program at the time than everybody else that was recruiting him.
"Many other schools had better recent success to sell to him, but he believed in the vision and he believed in himself that he could accomplish all those things here. And I think if we go back and look, there’s a lot of those boxes that have got check marks by them of things that we actually did do because he stuck with the plan.”
Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year, averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The All-American also won several national Freshman of the Year awards, including the Naismith Player of the Year and the Wayman Tisdale Award.
Boynton started establishing a relationship with Cunningham when the player was 14 and he was the first college coach to offer him a scholarship. One of the things Cunningham said he appreciated the most is that Boynton never changed who he was, even after the recruiting process.
Cunningham said his mom, Carrie, doesn't appreciate when she feels she’s being sold something like a car salesman. They never got that feeling from Boynton.
“Having somebody who you know what you’re going to get from them consistently,” Cunningham said. “Things like that, whenever you know he doesn’t just want something from you. It’s hard to find that and I feel like that’s somebody that I wanted to be around for college and once I was around it’s not like I had super high expectations because he was just selling me a bunch of fantasies. I kind of knew coming in that I was going to have to work for everything and I wasn’t surprised by anything.”
Cunningham has been the face of OSU this past year but he said he’s been trying to recruit for the Cowboys since his high school days.
“If I see somebody on Twitter or Instagram and they have that OSU offer or whatever I try to reach out and let them know what’s up,” he said. “If they just watch, I think they should know this is the place now. “
His best recruiting contribution has been the freshman campaign he gave the Cowboys this year.
“If kids want to have a real experience they can look at a guy who was expected to be the best player in the country that was able to come and actually do it and be comfortable but also be challenged,” Boynton said. “That’s the message. You can go anywhere in the country, it’s not going to be better than this. It might sound better the day you announce it but your experience is going to be as good here as anywhere in the country and I think he lived that.”