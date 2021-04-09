Cade Cunningham's freshman campaign should have a strong impact on OSU recruiting

Boynton landed the highest-rated recruit to wear an OSU jersey when Cunningham committed to the Cowboys in November 2019. The 19-year old helped bring OSU back to national relevance, helping the team to its highest winning percentage since 2012-13.

The personal accolades that came with the team success for Cunningham and the way he speaks about the program should bode well for Boynton when trying to recruit other top-caliber players.

“We’ve got a blueprint a little bit now when we’re having those conversations,” Boynton said. “But it’s still got to fit. The best player in the country isn’t always going to fit what we do, whether it be what their approach is to this. It only worked because he was bought in. If he’s not bought in and winning isn’t a priority, we have no chance because it sets a bad example and now you’ve got to deal with that residue for a while.”

Boynton and Cunningham never talked about getting to the NBA during the season. The focus was on doing everything they could to make the team better, but Boynton had already given Cunningham a book that mapped out a two-year plan starting from the day Cunningham would sign in 2019 through June 2021.