Cade Cunningham sweeps the Big 12 weekly awards for the second-consecutive week

Cade Cunningham sweeps the Big 12 weekly awards for the second-consecutive week

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 Mitch Alcala

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newcomer of the week for the second-consecutive week.

Cunningham, the only Cowboy to earn both Big 12 awards in a single week, also earned national player of the week honors from multiple outlets, including ESPN, the NCAA and College Sports Madness.

Cunningham averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in the two games last week. He scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the 94-90 win over Oklahoma on Saturday. He scored 20 points in the win over Texas Tech.

Cunningham’s 40 point-game was the most points scored by a freshman and the most points scored by a Big 12 player this year. The Cowboys jumped to No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll after those two wins. They will host No. 16 OU for round two of Bedlam at 8 p.m. Monday.

Photos: Bedlam basketball round one goes to OSU in Norman

