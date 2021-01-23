Cade Cunningham ruled out against No. 2 Baylor

Top freshman Cade Cunningham will not play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Baylor and neither will fellow freshman Rondel Walker.

Only eight Oklahoma State players warmed up right before tipoff.

Cunningham leads the Big 12 in scoring averaging 17.8 points per game and has been OSU’s top performer. The Cowboys missed almost a week of practice after having to shut down all team activities last Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

The Cowboys resumed practice on Thursday but will have their hands full missing key pieces against the second-best team in the country. Avery Anderson III, Isaac Likekele, Bryce Williams, Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe are the listed starters for the Cowboys.

