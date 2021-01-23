 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cade Cunningham ruled out against No. 2 Baylor

Cade Cunningham ruled out against No. 2 Baylor

{{featured_button_text}}
Cunningham_Cade

Cunningham

Top freshman Cade Cunningham will not play in Saturday's game against No. 2 Baylor and neither will fellow freshman Rondel Walker.

Only eight Oklahoma State players warmed up right before tipoff. 

Cunningham leads the Big 12 in scoring averaging 17.8 points per game and has been OSU’s top performer. The Cowboys missed almost a week of practice after having to shut down all team activities last Friday because of COVID-19 issues.

The Cowboys resumed practice on Thursday but will have their hands full missing key pieces against the second-best team in the country. Avery Anderson III, Isaac Likekele, Bryce Williams, Kalib Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe are the listed starters for the Cowboys. 

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News