Cade Cunningham named a semifinalist for National Player of the Year

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is one of 10 semifinalists included for the 2021 Naismith Trophy given to the national player of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game while averaging 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and a block.

Cunningham, a projected top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, would join Shane Battier as the only players to win both the Naismith High School Trophy and the college trophy. He would also be the first Naismith Trophy winner in OSU history.

Cunningham has helped lead the Cowboys to a No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press poll while holding a 6-3 record against top-25 teams and a 3-1 record against top-10 opponents.

He is also one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award given to the best point guard in the country and included in the John Wooden Award top-20 watch list.

The four finalists for the Naismith Trophy will be announced on March 16. The trophy will be presented on April 4 during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch.

The Cowboys will try for its fourth win against a top-10 team when they play at No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be aired on ESPN2. Baylor’s Jared Butler is also one of the 10 semifinalists for the award.