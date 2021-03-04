 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cade Cunningham named a semifinalist for National Player of the Year

Cade Cunningham named a semifinalist for National Player of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Cade Cunningham

No. 2 Cade Cunningham attempts a free-throw in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

 DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is one of 10 semifinalists included for the 2021 Naismith Trophy given to the national player of the year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 19.5 points per game while averaging 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and a block.

Cunningham, a projected top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, would join Shane Battier as the only players to win both the Naismith High School Trophy and the college trophy. He would also be the first Naismith Trophy winner in OSU history.

Cunningham has helped lead the Cowboys to a No. 17 ranking in the Associated Press poll while holding a 6-3 record against top-25 teams and a 3-1 record against top-10 opponents.

He is also one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award given to the best point guard in the country and included in the John Wooden Award top-20 watch list.

The four finalists for the Naismith Trophy will be announced on March 16. The trophy will be presented on April 4 during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch.

The Cowboys will try for its fourth win against a top-10 team when they play at No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday. The game will be aired on ESPN2. Baylor’s Jared Butler is also one of the 10 semifinalists for the award.

Photos: OSU completes Bedlam sweep; defeats OU at home

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Emig and Haisten: On Brandon Weeden, Baker Mayfield, Landry Jones and other top QBs of the 2000s

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?
OSU Sports Extra

Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

  • Updated

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News