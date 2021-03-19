Cade Cunningham is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy handed to the best player in college basketball.
Cunningham is trying to become the second player in history, and the first since Shane Battier, to win the Naismith Trophy as a high school and college player. He would be the first Cowboy to ever win the award.
Cunningham was voted the Big 12 Player of the Year by league coaches and is averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa) and Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) are the other three finalists.
The next round of voting runs from March 19-31 and the winner will be announced on the CBS NCAA March Madness 360 studio show on April 3.
Cunningham will continue making his case for the best player in the country as he looks to lead OSU to its first win in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 since 2009. The No. 4-seeded Cowboys will play No. 13 seed Liberty at 5:25 p.m.
