Cade Cunningham is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, he earns his fifth and sixth Big 12 weekly honors

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham earned a few more accolades on Monday.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Cunningham as one of five finalists for the 2021 Bob Cousy Award given to the best point guard in the country.

The 6-8, 220-pound guard was also named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week alongside Miles McBride of West Virginia. Cunningham’s 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in last week’s win over Iowa State also earned him his fifth Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award.

It’s his first Player of the Week honor this season and Cunningham is up to a school record of Big 12 weekly awards. Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 18.6 points per game.

Baylor’s Jared Butler is second averaging 17 points per game and Butler joined Cunningham as one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award. The other three finalists are Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) and Collin Gillespie (Villanova).

The winner will be presented on April 9 and Cunningham would be the first Cowboy to win the award. He can continue making a strong case as a finalist with a solid game against No. 18 Texas Tech in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. Monday.