 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cade Cunningham is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, he earns his fifth and sixth Big 12 weekly honors

Cade Cunningham is a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, he earns his fifth and sixth Big 12 weekly honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 Mitch Alcala

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham earned a few more accolades on Monday.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Cunningham as one of five finalists for the 2021 Bob Cousy Award given to the best point guard in the country.

The 6-8, 220-pound guard was also named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week alongside Miles McBride of West Virginia. Cunningham’s 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in last week’s win over Iowa State also earned him his fifth Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award.

It’s his first Player of the Week honor this season and Cunningham is up to a school record of Big 12 weekly awards. Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 18.6 points per game.

Baylor’s Jared Butler is second averaging 17 points per game and Butler joined Cunningham as one of the five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award. The other three finalists are Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) and Collin Gillespie (Villanova).

The winner will be presented on April 9 and Cunningham would be the first Cowboy to win the award. He can continue making a strong case as a finalist with a solid game against No. 18 Texas Tech in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 8 p.m. Monday.

Video: OSU's Cade Cunningham sharing success with teammates

Photos: OSU defeats Iowa State basketball

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Haisten and Emig on Bedlam, a $60 million ballpark and Webster's Anthony Pritchard

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News