Cade Cunningham era likely comes to its end at OSU

INDIANAPOLIS -- Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham starting hugging teammates and coaches immediately after the Cowboys’ season-ending 80-70 loss to Oregon State on Sunday night.

Even with a bright future ahead of Cunningham, saying good-bye was perhaps the hardest part of the NCAA Tournament’s second-round loss.

The freshman guard did everything in his power to will the fourth-seeded Cowboys to a win over No. 12 Oregon State, but one bad stretch of basketball proved costly.

Oklahoma State (21-9) was down as many as 18 points late in the first half, but began chipping away at the Beavers’ lead after intermission.

The Cowboys cut the deficit to 54-52 after Cunningham’s free-throw jumper with 11:21 remaining. From that point, Oklahoma State missed 11 consecutive shots as the Beavers extended their lead to 66-55 with five minutes remaining.

“Every time we made it close, though, Oregon State had an answer,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “That's what they've been doing here for the last several weeks, shooting the ball well. They made a lot of free throws obviously.

“Yeah, I was just really proud of our guys for not hanging their heads and kind of running away from the moment. They faced it. We just came up short.”