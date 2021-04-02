 Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham earns NABC Freshman of the Year award
Cade Cunningham

No. 2 Cade Cunningham attempts a free-throw in Oklahoma State's game vs. the Arkansas Razorback on Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

 DEVIN LAWRENCE WILBER, for the Tulsa World

OSU head coach Mike Boynton joined Cunningham for his announcement on April 1, 2021

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham was voted Freshman of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, announced on Friday.

It’s the fourth national freshman of the year honor for the All-American guard who officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists to help bring Oklahoma State back into the national spotlight with its first round of 64 win in the NCAA Tournament since 2009.

The 6-8, 220-pound point guard is a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and John Wooden Award. He is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy award given the best point guard in the country.

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

