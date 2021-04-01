 Skip to main content
Cade Cunningham declares for the 2021 NBA Draft
Cade Cunningham declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

  Updated
Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Oregon State during the second half of the Cowboys' loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

 Paul Sancya, AP

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has officially declared for the NBA Draft. 

Head coach Mike Boynton and Cunningham held a press conference in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday to announce Cunningham's decision. The announcement isn’t a surprise for the 6-8, 220-pound point guard who is a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from 3. The Big 12 Player of the Year helped lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. ​

Video: Cade Cunningham on why he chose Oklahoma State

Cunningham on March 16 said that his brother said he thought OSU was a program where he could succeed

Photos: Cade Cunningham's season at Oklahoma State

