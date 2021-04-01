Cade Cunningham declares for the 2021 NBA Draft

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham has officially declared for the NBA Draft.

Head coach Mike Boynton and Cunningham held a press conference in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday to announce Cunningham's decision. The announcement isn’t a surprise for the 6-8, 220-pound point guard who is a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 40% from 3. The Big 12 Player of the Year helped lead OSU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and its first win in the round of 64 since 2009. ​

