Cade Cunningham could be OSU's first No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft

“This really isn’t a debate,” Boynton said. “He’s the best player and he can do anything you need him to. … He can play on the ball, guard, post up, shoot the 3.”

Boynton coached Cunningham for his only college season, where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game on his way to being named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Boynton said he was contacted by every NBA team during the summer and the questions asked weren’t about his play on the basketball court.

General managers and coaches don’t need Boynton for that. They can just watch the film. Boynton said the questions were more centered on the type of person Cunningham is and how he handles tough situations. Cunningham checks all the boxes, Boynton said.

Plus, he just loves basketball.