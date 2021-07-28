Cade Cunningham could be OSU's first No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft

NBA basketball players need to be more versatile than ever in today’s game.
Teams switch nearly every ball screen, forcing defenders to guard multiple positions. Seven-footers are shooting 3-pointers and point guards are strong enough to score in the post.
The NBA Draft is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Thursday and the player most suitable for today’s style of basketball is former Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. Cunningham’s former OSU teammates will be gathered at Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater Thursday night to watch the draft.
Cunningham is a 6-foot-8, 220-pound point guard with incredible court vision in the pick-and-roll who can easily get to his spot or back down smaller defenders in the post. His size allows him to guard any position on the floor and his 40% 3-point shooting percentage gives him the full set of skills he needs to be successful in the NBA.
That’s why several mock drafts have the Arlington, Texas, native being drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 1 overall pick. Cunningham would be the highest NBA draft pick in OSU history and would join Bob Fenimore, who was the No. 1 pick in the 1947 NFL Draft, as the only two Cowboys to become a No. 1 pick in any sport.
OSU head coach Mike Boynton endorsed Cunningham last month as the obvious choice for the top pick in the draft.
“This really isn’t a debate,” Boynton said. “He’s the best player and he can do anything you need him to. … He can play on the ball, guard, post up, shoot the 3.”
Boynton coached Cunningham for his only college season, where he averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game on his way to being named the Big 12 Player of the Year.
Boynton said he was contacted by every NBA team during the summer and the questions asked weren’t about his play on the basketball court.
General managers and coaches don’t need Boynton for that. They can just watch the film. Boynton said the questions were more centered on the type of person Cunningham is and how he handles tough situations. Cunningham checks all the boxes, Boynton said.
Plus, he just loves basketball.
“I got to be with that dude in practice every day and just be around him and listen to him talk hoops because he loves basketball,” Boynton said. “And that’s not as common as you think it is anymore. Guys enjoy some of the other stuff that comes with being a college athlete. The fanfare, the travel, the nice hotels and meals. That’s great but it kind of takes the focus away from the main thing, which is maximizing this opportunity to put yourself in position. He’s done it as well as anybody I’ve been around.”
Cunningham has already agreed to an endorsement deal with Nike which has been reported to be the highest shoe deal of any other draft prospect. He is expected by many to grow into an NBA star and not many OSU fans will be surprised if Detroit takes Cunningham as the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night.