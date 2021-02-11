Cade Cunningham added to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is one of five freshmen included in the 2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday.
Cunningham, a four-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week recipient, would be the first Cowboy in OSU history to win the award.
Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 18.7 points per game. He is also averaging 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and a block per game. Derek Culver of West Virginia, Mac McClung of Texas Tech and Baylor’s Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler are the other four Big 12 players who join Cunningham on the list of 30 players.
The 10 semifinalists will be announced on March 4 and the four finalists will be announced on March 13. The winner will be awarded the 2021 Naismith Trophy during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4.
