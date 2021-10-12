By the numbers: Why the Cowboys are struggling to score second-half points

“We’ve been poor in the second half,” he said. “I don’t know why.”

OSU’s second-half struggles have come with the ball in its hands more than any other offense in the Big 12 in 2021. While the Cowboys are scoring less in the second half than all but 12 teams across the country, their 59.1% share of time of possession after halftime is the ninth-highest among FBS teams, compared to a more middling 50.3% in the first half.

But second-half possession has been a rare statistical improvement for OSU in the midst of their third-and fourth-quarter scoring woes against Boise State, Kansas State and Baylor.

On average across the three wins, the Cowboys gained 129.6 second-half yards, nearly half the 242 they racked up before halftime. They recorded 26 total second-half first downs, 12 fewer than the 38 picked up in the six, first-half quarters. And on third down, OSU’s conversion rate dropped from 53.8% to 34.4% after the Cowboys exited the locker room.

The source of the drop off in OSU’s second-half production is a curious one for this run-reliant team.