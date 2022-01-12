By the numbers: OSU's 70-60 road loss at West Virginia

OSU’s offense has hummed best with a productive Likekele in Big 12 play and that was the case again in the second half Tuesday. The Cowboys could have used the ball in his hands more in the first half.

12: Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien scored 12 points off the bench, nearly outscoring on his own the group of OSU reserves that finished with a combined 16 points. The fifth-year forward feasted with Moussa Cisse on the bench with early foul trouble, scoring nine consecutive points to go with six rebounds, a block and a steal in the first half to help West Virginia claim the lead it never relinquished.

23.5% - The Mountaineers opened shooting 23.5% (4-for-17) from the field. The Cowboys failed to take advantage of the slow start, leading only 12-10 after the 13th miss and West Virginia proceeded to fire 50% from the field for the rest of the half as they stormed to an 11-point lead at the break.

Coach Mike Boynton lamented OSU’s failure to capitalize on 19 straight Kansas misses in the Big 12 opener on Jan 4. The opening 10 minutes at West Virginia represented another missed opportunity.