By the numbers: OSU's 70-60 road loss at West Virginia

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State kicked off this week’s Big 12 road gauntlet with a 10-point loss at West Virginia Tuesday night.
The Cowboys (8-6, 2-1 Big 12) never led after taking a 12-10 lead on Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s jam with 12:23 remaining in the first half and trailed by as many as 18 after halftime. Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) with a career-best 22 points while the hosts clamped down on OSU, capping all but Bryce Williams (12 points) and Isaac Likekele (11) to single figures and forcing 17 Cowboys turnovers.
Likekele led a 10-1 run midway through the second half that pulled OSU within seven with 7:10 to play. But the gap ballooned back to 17 over the next two minutes on the 10-0 West Virginia run that followed, powered by eight points from Bridges that buried the Cowboys.
The sledding gets no easier for OSU this week. The Cowboys travel to face No. 19 Texas Tech Thursday following the Red Raiders’ Tuesday win over previously unbeaten Baylor before meeting the top-ranked Bears on the road Saturday.
Before the Cowboys continue on in Lubbock, a look at Tuesday's defeat by the numbers:
11: All of Likekele’s 11 points came after halftime at WVU Coliseum. His second-half production followed a scoreless first half when the Cowboys fell behind double digits, outscored 24-11 over the final 11:04.
OSU’s offense has hummed best with a productive Likekele in Big 12 play and that was the case again in the second half Tuesday. The Cowboys could have used the ball in his hands more in the first half.
12: Mountaineers forward Gabe Osabuohien scored 12 points off the bench, nearly outscoring on his own the group of OSU reserves that finished with a combined 16 points. The fifth-year forward feasted with Moussa Cisse on the bench with early foul trouble, scoring nine consecutive points to go with six rebounds, a block and a steal in the first half to help West Virginia claim the lead it never relinquished.
23.5% - The Mountaineers opened shooting 23.5% (4-for-17) from the field. The Cowboys failed to take advantage of the slow start, leading only 12-10 after the 13th miss and West Virginia proceeded to fire 50% from the field for the rest of the half as they stormed to an 11-point lead at the break.
Coach Mike Boynton lamented OSU’s failure to capitalize on 19 straight Kansas misses in the Big 12 opener on Jan 4. The opening 10 minutes at West Virginia represented another missed opportunity.
3: A second defeat in three trips to Morgantown marked OSU's third double-digit loss in its last four games. The Cowboys fell to Houston 72-61 on Dec. 18 and dropped the conference opener with the Jayhawks 74-63.
2: OSU leads all Big 12 teams with 303 free throw attempts this season, but attempted only two free throws in the first half. It got to the line 13 times in the second period and finished shooting 60% from the charity stripe. The Mountaineers hit 21 of their 22 free throw attempts.
26.3: OSU finished 5-19 (26.3%) from behind the 3-point line two games after the Cowboys shot 23.5 from deep against Kansas. Boynton and Co. rank last among Big 12 teams shooting 29.2% from 3-point range this season.
Keylan Boone hit a pair of 3-pointers Tuesday and remains OSU’s most consistent shooter from deep, connecting on seven of his last 12 attempts.