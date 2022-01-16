By the numbers: Oklahoma State knocks off No. 1 Baylor in Waco

“I haven't been more proud of a group of guys that I've coached because of what they've been through and to still show the courage to come out and fight the way they did today,” coach Mike Boynton said.

The Cowboys return home to host TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. First, a look at the win over No. 1 Baylor by the numbers:

Four: Saturday’s win over the defending national champions marks the Cowboys’ fourth win over a No. 1 overall opponent in program history. OSU’s last top-ranked victory came against Kansas on Feb. 27, 2010. Before Saturday, the Bears had not lost consecutive home games since the 2015-16 season.

One: The 61-54 win represents OSU’s first-ever victory over a No. 1 overall team on the road.

“100% about guts,” Boynton said of the Cowboys’ performance.

Three: While there are plenty of stats surrounding OSU’s history against top-ranked teams, the Cowboys haven’t done a lot of winning in Waco of late — period. Saturday marked OSU’s third victory at Baylor’s Ferrell Center since 2007. The other wins over the 3-13 stretch on the Bears’ home floor came in 2015 and 2019.