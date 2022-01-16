By the numbers: Oklahoma State knocks off No. 1 Baylor in Waco

STILLWATER — The final contest of Oklahoma State’s treacherous three-game road trip went down just as expected Saturday.
Following a Tuesday defeat at West Virginia and a 21-point loss at Texas Tech on Thursday, the Cowboys traveled to No. 1 Baylor and torched the top-ranked Bears, 61-54, leading by as many as 18 before halftime and holding on late for the program’s fourth-ever win over a No. 1 overall team.
Bryce Thompson paced OSU with a career-high 19 points as the only Cowboy to reach double figures. He scored seven in the first half when OSU (9-7, 2-3 Big 12) stormed to a 29-11 lead while the hosts shot 25.8% from the field.
All nine Cowboys who featured Saturday scored. Bryce Williams finished behind Thompson with nine points.
“Baylor is the No. 1 team in the nation so we knew we had to come out with energy and that’s what we did,” Thompson said on the Cowboy Radio Network postgame.
The Cowboys maintained a double-digit advantage for the first 14:13 of the second half before Baylor unfurled a 14-4 run that shaved the OSU lead to 55-54 with 1:21 remaining. But the Bears (15-2, 3-2) never scored again and Thompson scored the final six points to close out the historic win in Waco.
“I haven't been more proud of a group of guys that I've coached because of what they've been through and to still show the courage to come out and fight the way they did today,” coach Mike Boynton said.
The Cowboys return home to host TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday. First, a look at the win over No. 1 Baylor by the numbers:
Four: Saturday’s win over the defending national champions marks the Cowboys’ fourth win over a No. 1 overall opponent in program history. OSU’s last top-ranked victory came against Kansas on Feb. 27, 2010. Before Saturday, the Bears had not lost consecutive home games since the 2015-16 season.
One: The 61-54 win represents OSU’s first-ever victory over a No. 1 overall team on the road.
“100% about guts,” Boynton said of the Cowboys’ performance.
Three: While there are plenty of stats surrounding OSU’s history against top-ranked teams, the Cowboys haven’t done a lot of winning in Waco of late — period. Saturday marked OSU’s third victory at Baylor’s Ferrell Center since 2007. The other wins over the 3-13 stretch on the Bears’ home floor came in 2015 and 2019.
18: Isaac Likekele’s jumper gave OSU a 29-11 lead with 4:57 to go in the first half. The 18-point deficit is the largest Baylor has suffered in 2021-22, topping the 10-point gap it faced against Oregon on Dec. 18. Prior to Saturday, the Bears had not trailed by more than 18 points since the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
19: Thompson’s exclamation point dunk in the closing seconds was a fitting finish to the historic win. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 19 points, including a 12 after halftime when he powered the Cowboys as Baylor chipped away at the lead.
The career-best scoring performance followed Thompson’s 14-point effort at Texas Tech on Tuesday. The former Tulsa Memorial star and Kansas transfer is averaging 10.6 points per game in Big 12 play.
“I definitely think Bryce Thompson was able to build off of the last couple possessions in the (Texas) Tech game and carry over some confidence into this afternoon,” Boynton said.
54: OSU held the hosts to a season-low 54 points Saturday. Baylor scored 57 points in a win over Villanova on Dec. 12. The loss to the Cowboys marks the Bears’ lowest scoring output since a 52-point showing against Texas on Feb. 10, 2020.
Eight: Forward Tyreek Smith pulled down a career-high eight rebounds and continued his hot run of form in 2022 in a season-high 22 minutes.
The Texas Tech transfer is carving out a role with the Cowboys in Big 12 play, averaging 12.2 minutes through five league games.
“He doesn't care about scoring,” Boynton said. “He’ll score if he needs to. But he goes after every rebound with two hands. He’s a physical presence defensively. And he doesn’t mind setting a screen to get his guards open. Certainly he was a big factor for us on both ends of the court.”
31%: Baylor shot a season-worst 31% (18-for-58) from the field, the Bears’ worst shooting performance since Dec. 7, 2019.
18: The Cowboys’ turned 11 Baylor turnovers into 18 points of offense, including 10 points off turnovers in the first half when OSU raced to a 34-22 halftime lead.