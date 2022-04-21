Business students helping OSU athletes navigate NIL

STILLWATER — Helping Oklahoma State athletes navigate the new name-image-likeness era is a group of students in the university’s business school.

The Brand Squad was born in August, connecting trained and certified members directly with athletes who can discover and maximize opportunities allowed as a result of the NCAA rule change.

“I have a son who was a student-athlete,” Brand Squad adviser Maribeth Kuzmeski said. “There’s no way that my son would have had time to figure out how to do all this NIL stuff and then go to class and then do (athletics).”

Kuzmeski, who also teaches a course about NIL personal branding designed for athletes, said OSU’s athletic department was on board since the beginning.

“It’s the students helping the students,” she said. “The business school loves it because our business students are helping our student-athletes, and the athletic department loves it because it’s just something that’s good and pure. We’re just helping them.”

The business students also gain valuable experience that will help them in their careers. They have a variety of free offerings that include working to land sponsorships and brand deals, helping with social media and taking professional photos.

“We have certain members who are good at certain things,” Brand Squad president Haneen Rashawn said. “If (an athlete) wants to work on social media, we have people are really good at social media, so we pair them with someone who is good at social media.”

“We work on what they want to work on, depending what that is. … We make sure they understand the rules because there’s so much to it. We are making sure they aren’t breaking them and they are following them and just overall being a resource for them.”

With 500 athletes at OSU, the Brand Squad hopes to expand and eventually work with close to half of them.

“It’s not necessarily the star athletes, although they might be in,” Kuzmeski said. “It’s those in the middle group — someone who’s on the tennis team or in track and field and isn’t getting national (exposure). … We want to help as many athletes as possible.”

The Brand Squad is hosting its first signing event at 4 to 6 p.m. Friday outside the business building on OSU’s campus, featuring athletes from the basketball, football, soccer, wrestling and golf teams. The first 200 people will receive a booklet for athletes to sign.

“It basically is just a way for the fans and their fans to just kind of come out and meet them,” Rashawn said. “We have different businesses that want to come out market themselves. … It’s just a really cool event to kind of bring everybody together.”

