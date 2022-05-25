Buoyed by high standards, postseason softball in Stillwater is becoming routine for OSU

STILLWATER — On Sunday, May 15, right around the start of the NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show, Oklahoma State outfielder Chelsea Alexander scrolled Twitter and found a tweet that stuck with her.

It was the day after the Cowgirls topped top-ranked Oklahoma for the 2022 Big 12 Championship title, a win that effectively ensured that OSU would host both regional and super regional postseason action for a second consecutive spring. The tweet Alexander saw read something like “The road to a national championship doesn’t cross state lines”.

Indeed, the No. 7-seed Cowgirls’ path back to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City and the program’s pursuit of a first national title runs through home again in 2022, continuing against No. 10-seed Clemson in the Stillwater Super Regional beginning Thursday night.

OSU (44-12) opens the best-of-three series at 8:30 p.m. inside Cowgirl Stadium. Game 2 follows Friday at 8 p.m. with Game 3, if necessary, set for Saturday (first pitch TBA). Games 1 and 2 will be broadcast on ESPN2.

With the ACC Championship runner-up Tigers (42-15) visiting in their super regional debut, OSU sits two wins away from a third straight trip to the College World Series. And hosting postseason softball for a second weekend in a row and playing for a ticket to Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls are enjoying an earned luxury that’s becoming routine for the burgeoning program in Stillwater.

“To see the growth of this program and the fact that we never have to travel farther than an hour in the postseason is really cool,” Alexander said. “We get home-field advantage with our fans. Our crowds are incredible. They always show out.

“I’d say (hosting is) the standard because it’s what we’ve worked for and you’ve seen us meet that standard every year.”

The standard continues to climb for OSU this spring under seventh-year coach Kenny Gajewksi, who has led the Cowgirls to the postseason in every campaign since he arrived in 2016.

This weekend marks their third super regional appearance since 2019 and the program’s second home regional in a row after OSU topped Texas at Cowgirl Stadium last spring. With a pair of super regional wins over Clemson, the Cowgirls will advance to their third consecutive College World Series appearance, reaching three-straight for the first time since Sandy Fischer recorded the feat from 1980-82.

As OSU has gained steam and found postseason success as a program in recent seasons, it has grown to savor the home-field advantage the Cowgirls’ regular-season winning has secured them. This week, OSU’s preparation for the Tigers and Clemson's fearsome right-hander Valerie Cagle has all come in the comfort of home.

“It’s been really cool the last few years having it here,” Gajewski said. “Being able to just enjoy home. Enjoy your own bed. Not having to travel. These kids have traveled a lot.”

The roots of the mindset fueling the Cowgirls to this place and to its latest accomplishments in 2022, Alexander explained, goes back to the program’s first super regional appearance under Gajewski in 2019.

On the heels of three straight NCAA regional appearances, OSU finished second in the Big 12 that spring, then knocked off BYU and Tulsa twice in the Stillwater Regional before beating fourth-ranked Florida State for a spot in the College World Series.

“I think that year really changed our mentality as a program. We’re capable of this,” Alexander said. “We set that standard every year that the World Series is our end goal. Not just get there anymore. Winning a national championship.”

Confidence, among the Cowgirls, has only grown ever since. Thursday night in Stillwater offers OSU its latest chance to meet its heightened standard once again.

