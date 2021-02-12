Bryce Williams takes pride in his defense, and it's paying off for the Cowboys late in games

Two of Oklahoma State’s top-25 wins ended with a Bryce Williams walk-off steal.
The most recent win against Texas included a Williams block with 33 seconds left in the first overtime to prevent a potential go-ahead basket for the Longhorns. That was the biggest defensive play of the game for the Cowboys, who earned a 75-67, double-overtime win.
Some players revel in game-winning shots while Williams enjoys clutch defensive performances.
“I love it,” Williams said. “I’d rather win the game on defense any day. I know the shots, everybody goes out and wants to hit shots, but I’d rather get those steals to where the game is over as soon as I touch it. I just try to anticipate and watch the player’s eyes and most of the time my God-given talent just helps me get to the ball.”
Williams' athletic ability allows him to challenge any shot he can get in front of.
“My fast-twitch muscles, I’m quick and am able to jump with anybody,” he said. “It’s not really a shot that’s out of my reach to me. … I’m not scared to get dunked on so that’s really what makes me jump for everything. If they dunk on me it happens, but nobody has done it yet so I’m going to keep doing it.”
Williams is averaging one block per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12 and leads all guards in the conference. Kalib Boone, who ranks third with 1.33 blocks per game, is the only Cowboy with more blocks than Williams this season. Williams is also averaging 1.2 steals.
The numbers are good but what’s most impressive is the timing of his defensive stops. After Williams forced his second game-clinching turnover by stealing a Kansas inbounds pass with four seconds left, OSU coach Mike Boynton said it was hard to quantify the value that Williams has to the Cowboys.
Freshman Cade Cunningham is obviously OSU’s No. 1 option when looking for a basket down the stretch, but Williams has proven that clutch moments can also happen on the defensive end. Boynton said that, depending on the team roster, he would rather be trailing by one point with possession of the ball than to be up one without the ball during the final seconds. But sometimes you need a key defensive stop to have the opportunity for the game-winner, and having Williams on the court gives a team that chance.
The Cowboys host Kansas State Saturday and OSU will look to contain Nijel Pack, who is shooting 41% from 3-point range and averaging nearly 2.5 made 3s per game.
“K-State has got several really good perimeter players,” Boynton said. “One who can really get going from three is Nijel Pack. He’s a guy we need to have our minds and eyes on at all times because he’s made I think five or more 3s multiple times and I think he made eight in one game. He’s a big-time shooter. Not just Bryce, Avery (Anderson) and Rondel (Walker), all three of those guys take a lot of pride at the defensive end and we’re going to need them all to be ready to go to guard him and (Mike) McGuirl.”
K-State is on an 11-game losing streak and hasn’t won since beating Omaha Dec. 29. The Wildcats nearly upset Texas with nine 3-pointers before suffering a three-point loss on the road.
“They haven’t won but they’ve been right on the brink here lately,” Boynton said. “We’ve got to make sure we do our jobs on the defensive end and not give them a lot of confidence."