Bryce Williams takes pride in his defense, and it's paying off for the Cowboys late in games

The numbers are good but what’s most impressive is the timing of his defensive stops. After Williams forced his second game-clinching turnover by stealing a Kansas inbounds pass with four seconds left, OSU coach Mike Boynton said it was hard to quantify the value that Williams has to the Cowboys.

Freshman Cade Cunningham is obviously OSU’s No. 1 option when looking for a basket down the stretch, but Williams has proven that clutch moments can also happen on the defensive end. Boynton said that, depending on the team roster, he would rather be trailing by one point with possession of the ball than to be up one without the ball during the final seconds. But sometimes you need a key defensive stop to have the opportunity for the game-winner, and having Williams on the court gives a team that chance.

The Cowboys host Kansas State Saturday and OSU will look to contain Nijel Pack, who is shooting 41% from 3-point range and averaging nearly 2.5 made 3s per game.