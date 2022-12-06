Bryce Thompson tallies 17, Cowboys beat Sam Houston 65-51

John-Michael Wright lofted the pass deep down the court.

The senior guard's pass dropped perfectly in front of Caleb Asberry, who corralled it and leapt high as he approached the rim.

He slammed it through the rim emphatically, giving OSU a highlight reel dunk and a double-digit lead.

Two minutes later, the Cowboys went to the locker room with one of their best starts to a game this season.

And 20 minutes later, with some stout defense and efficient shooting, OSU handled Sam Houston State 65-51 at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday night in Stillwater.

The Cowboys carried a 32-20 lead into the half against the Bearkats, thanks in part to guard Bryce Thompson scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first 20 half.

OSU (6-3) has struggled out of intermission this season, an issue it wasn't immune to Tuesday night. The Cowboys didn't register a point for almost the first six minutes of the second half, and in that span, Sam Houston (7-2) tallied seven to cut the Cowboys' lead to five.

And while second-half struggles have been a trend, the Cowboys found a solution Tuesday night.

OSU shot 61.1% from the field in the final 20 minutes, and Avery Anderson, John-Michael Wright and Tyreek Smith all finished with 10 points.

OSU went 10-of-14 on free throws.

The Cowboys' defense continued to shine, with OSU holding its third opponent to under 60 points this season. Only two Bearkats hit double digits, with guard Donte Powers scoring 10 and guard Qua Grant scoring 15.

Center Moussa Cisse dominated the paint for the Cowboys, collecting 13 rebounds and blocking four shots.

The Bearkats entered Tuesday averaging 82.5 points per game and were held to a season-low.

After a loss to Connecticut last Thursday, the Cowboys rebounded with a signature nonconference win. Sam Houston ranked No. 7 in the NET rankings after beating Oklahoma, Utah and Nevada.

OKLAHOMA STATE 65, SAM HOUSTON ST. 51

SAM HOUSTON ST. (7-2): Ezeagu 1-2 0-2 2, Ikpe 1-3 0-0 3, Grant 6-14 2-2 15, May 2-4 0-0 4, Powers 3-9 2-3 10, Huefner 2-6 0-0 6, Scroggins 1-2 7-8 9, Ray 1-4 0-2 2, Wilkerson 0-4 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 11-17 51.

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3): Boone 2-4 0-0 4, Cisse 2-5 2-3 6, Anderson 3-8 3-3 10, Thompson 6-10 1-2 17, Wright 4-6 0-0 10, Asberry 1-6 3-4 5, Smith 4-5 1-2 10, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-14 65. Boone 2-4 0-0 4, Cisse 2-5 2-3 6, Anderson 3-8 3-3 10, Thompson 6-10 1-2 17, Wright 4-6 0-0 10, Asberry 1-6 3-4 5, Smith 4-5 1-2 10, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-14 65. Halftime: OSU 32-20. 3-Point Goals: SHS 6-21 (Huefner 2-3, Powers 2-5, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-6, May 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2), OSU 9-24 (Thompson 4-6, Wright 2-4, Williams 1-1, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-3, Asberry 0-4). Rebounds: SHS 21 (Ikpe 5), OSU 30 (Cisse 13). Assists: SHS 8 (Grant, Powers, Ray 2), OSU 13 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls: SHS 15, OSU 14.