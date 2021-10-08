Bryce Thompson settling in at OSU among familiar faces

STILLWATER — Bryce Thompson is again living within comfortable surroundings this fall.
He’s back in his home state and playing college basketball 73 miles from the gym at Booker T. Washington he once commanded. And while the 6-foot-5 guard from Tulsa spent his freshman year 229 miles away at Kansas, Thompson hasn’t needed much time to get used to a good number of his new teammates at Oklahoma State.
"A lot of them (are familiar),” Thompson said Thursday. “Most of them are from here, so it's been really smooth.”
The roster Thompson joined this summer after entering the transfer portal in April and committing to OSU in May features faces he has known for some time.
The Cowboys include Oklahomans such as Memorial’s Kalib and Keylan Boone and Putnam City West’s Rondel Walker, along with players in Avery Anderson, Chris Harris Jr. and fellow transfer Tyreek Smith who Thompson saw frequently on the AAU circuit.
“Already having the relationships, especially with the Boone twins because I played AAU with them, that's been ultra smooth,” Thompson said.
“I already had a really good understanding of what everybody was capable of.”
A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma and 6A state champion with the Hornets in 2019, Thompson left Booker T. Washington and joined the Jayhawks over OSU, Oklahoma and a host of others in 2020.
He scored 4.6 points per game, shot 35.3% from the field and suffered cracked bones in his back and fingers as a freshman, and entered the portal at the end of his debut season. And despite the close relationship Mike Boynton developed with Thompson during the initial recruiting process, he had worries when the former five-star recruit arrived this summer.
"I was a little bit concerned how he would handle coming back from the standpoint of did he think it was just going to be easy to come home and that he wouldn't have to work as hard?” Boynton said last week. “And he's been the exact opposite. He may be the hardest-working guy we have.”
Another in-state connection Thompson discussed Thursday was his affiliation with Bill Knight Ford, the car dealership he signed a name, image, likeness deal with in August.
That relationship began when Knight’s son took basketball lessons with Thompson’s father, Rod. When the younger Thompson returned to his home state this summer, the deal felt natural.
“That relationship was already there,” Thompson said. “And then when the NIL thing kind of opened up, it just kind of seemed like the right thing to do.”
Thompson’s involvement with the dealership thus far has exclusively involved social media promotion on Twitter and Instagram, but further plans remain in the works. One current perk of the agreement: the hard-to-miss, orange Mustang that Thompson is driving around Stillwater, which has caught the eye of teammates.
“They've asked me if they can drive and stuff like that,” Thompson said. “I can't let them drive.”