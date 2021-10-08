Bryce Thompson settling in at OSU among familiar faces

He scored 4.6 points per game, shot 35.3% from the field and suffered cracked bones in his back and fingers as a freshman, and entered the portal at the end of his debut season. And despite the close relationship Mike Boynton developed with Thompson during the initial recruiting process, he had worries when the former five-star recruit arrived this summer.

"I was a little bit concerned how he would handle coming back from the standpoint of did he think it was just going to be easy to come home and that he wouldn't have to work as hard?” Boynton said last week. “And he's been the exact opposite. He may be the hardest-working guy we have.”

Another in-state connection Thompson discussed Thursday was his affiliation with Bill Knight Ford, the car dealership he signed a name, image, likeness deal with in August.

That relationship began when Knight’s son took basketball lessons with Thompson’s father, Rod. When the younger Thompson returned to his home state this summer, the deal felt natural.

“That relationship was already there,” Thompson said. “And then when the NIL thing kind of opened up, it just kind of seemed like the right thing to do.”