Bryce Thompson, Kalib Boone send OSU to season-opening win

Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson claps during a game at Gallagher-Iba Arena last season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — Tulsa natives Bryce Thompson and Kalib Boone propelled Oklahoma State to a 77-66 win against UT Arlington on Monday night to open the season.

Thompson led all scorers with 18 points and also posted seven rebounds, and Boone had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Cowboys produced 28 of the first 30 points in the second half to go up by as many as 31 points, relying on defense to build a sizeable advantage that wasn’t threatened until the closing minutes.

UT Arlington hit four 3-pointers in a five-minute span to get within striking distance, but Thompson sealed the win with seven points in the last three minutes.

Among three OSU players making their debuts was guard John-Michael Wright, who scored 14 points before leaving with a non-contact injury in the second half. After the Cowboys missed their first 11 3-pointers, Wright hit the next one and finished 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

OSU has won eight in a row against the Mavericks including the last three season openers. The next game is Thursday against Southern Illinois, also at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

