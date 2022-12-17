Bryce Thompson, John-Michael Wright combine for 35 as Cowboys outlast Shockers, 59-49

Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson bounced the ball a few times onto the court at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

The senior guard lined up his free-throw attempts with 18 seconds remaining in the game, his eyesight somewhat inhibited by a large bandage over his left eye.

Anderson, who was hit in the eye earlier in the second half and missed several minutes, didn’t seem bothered.

In the final minute of play, Anderson drained four clutch free throws to put the game out of reach for Wichita State as OSU prevailed 59-49 in a nonconference road contest Saturday night.

“It’s the biggest (win) because it was on the road, in a fairly hostile environment and we had some adversity,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said postgame on the Cowboys radio broadcast.

“We were down a player, we didn’t get a great offensive performance from our leading scorer. But to find a way to get the job done — you know we never really trailed, we didn’t get in a hole at all — we outrebounded them, we held them to only four assists. We just played the game the right way.”

The Cowboys were without top reserve guard Caleb Asberry, who didn’t make the trip due to a “seasonal illness,” with his duties falling to senior Chris Harris Jr. on Saturday.

Despite not recording a point against the Shockers, Harris tallied five assists and played turnover-free basketball for 18 minutes in the Cowboys’ win.

Anderson scored the final four points for OSU, but the leading scorer finished with only eight points. The offensive production instead came through guards Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright.

Wright finished with 16 points and Thompson 19 — a season-high for the junior.

“These past couple days, after the Virginia Tech game, we really worked on fine-tuning the plays we run and executing them,” Wright said. “We were happy shots were going in, guys were getting good looks and that’s all you can hope for.”

The Shockers never led after the Cowboys jumped out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. WSU (6-5) clawed back into the game, cutting its deficit to six heading to intermission, but would again trail double-digits in the second half.

The Cowboys’ lead peaked at 14 points with 10 minutes left, but WSU would make a final push in the remaining time, where both offenses started to plateau.

“We stayed cool, got stops, we still got good shots late, but to be able to finish it out…we want to be able to carry this momentum to the next game,” Thompson said.

Both admirable — and unwanted — trends continued for OSU on Saturday evening in Wichita. OSU entered having held all 10 opponents this season to under 40% shooting from the field. They continued that trend against Wichita State, holding the Shockers to 37% from the field.

The 49 points WSU scored was a season-low for OSU opponents this season.

The Shockers finished shooting 1-for-21 from 3-point range, the worst shooting performance by a Cowboy opponent since Feb. 14, 2015, when TCU shot 0-9, but upset OSU.

“The defense was sensational from beginning to end,” Boynton said. “Guys were dialed in on the scouting report, our communication was at a high level, and when we do that, we’re one of the best defensive teams in all of the country.”

But, the Cowboys’ pesky turnover trends carried over as well. The Cowboys turned the ball over 14 times, staying in line with their 15.1 average this season.

The Cowboys now have one remaining nonconference game — a Tuesday afternoon contest against Texas A&M–Corpus Christi at Gallagher-Iba Arena — before starting Big 12 play.

Thompson and Wright both stressed the importance of Saturday’s win and the confidence boost it gives the Cowboys moving forward.

“We’ve been kind of up and down lately, so to get a good win against a good team on their home floor, it is really good for us mentally,” Thompson said.

OKLAHOMA ST. 59, WICHITA ST. 49

Oklahoma St.;32;27;—;59

Wichita St.;26;23;—;49

OKLAHOMA ST. (7-4): Boone 2-5 2-4 6, Cisse 1-2 1-2 3, Anderson 1-5 6-6 8, Thompson 7-17 0-0 19, Wright 5-10 2-2 16, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 3-3 1-1 7, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Newton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 12-15 59.

WICHITA ST. (6-5): Okafor 1-6 2-2 4, Pohto 1-4 0-2 2, Pierre 2-9 0-0 5, Porter 7-13 0-0 14, Walton 2-6 2-2 6, Rojas 3-5 1-3 7, Flanagan 2-6 5-6 9, Ballard 1-1 0-0 2, Bell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 10-15 49.

Halftime: Oklahoma St. 32-26. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 9-23 (Thompson 5-9, Wright 4-7, Harris 0-1, Newton 0-1, Williams 0-1, Anderson 0-4), Wichita St. 1-21 (Pierre 1-6, Bell 0-1, Okafor 0-2, Porter 0-2, Rojas 0-2, Walton 0-2, Flanagan 0-3, Pohto 0-3). Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 35 (Cisse 12), Wichita St. 27 (Porter 7). Assists: Oklahoma St. 14 (Thompson, Harris 5), Wichita St. 4 (Pohto, Pierre, Porter, Flanagan 1). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 13, Wichita St. 13. A: 7,783.