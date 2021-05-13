Bryce Thompson headed to Oklahoma State

JENKS -- Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson is headed to Oklahoma State.

The former Booker T. Washington standout announced his decision on Thursday via Twitter before holding a media conference at a privately owned gym in Jenks. He chose OSU over The University of Oklahoma and Tulsa.

OSU was on Thompson’s short list coming out of high school as a five-star recruit but chose Kansas where he was coached by Bill Self. Self also coached his father, Rod, at Tulsa in the '90s.

Thompson battled with injuries in his freshman season at Kansas that included a broken finger he suffered in the 75-70 loss to OSU in Stillwater. He played in 20 games averaging 4.6 points per game on 35% shooting.

He is joining an OSU team that finished with a 21-9 record on its way to reaching the championship game in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cowboys won their first NCAA Tournament game in the round of 64 for the first time since 2009.

OSU lost its best player in Cade Cunningham to the 2021 NBA Draft as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Shooting guard Ferron Flavors also decided to transfer, but Thompson is the third transfer to land at OSU since the end of the season. The Cowboys also landed Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.