Bryan Nardo's family coaching tree and the roots that led him to the Division I level: 'He understands what it takes'

STILLWATER — The Commercial St. Diner in downtown Emporia, Kansas, isn’t big by any means.

It’s what you’d envision a typical small-town diner looking like. One news article even compares its dive-bar-esque feel to the old sitcom Cheers. They’re renowned for their biscuits and gravy, a “hidden gem” in the town of 3,500.

But to Perry Nardo, it’s more than just a plate of food. The quaint diner is integral in telling his sons story. This week, Nardo’s middle son, Bryan Nardo, was named Oklahoma State’s next defensive coordinator.

Bryan Nardo assumes the role mere weeks after former defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced a sabbatical from coaching football.

Bryan, an Ohio Valley native, spent eight years living in Emporia, building the local college, Emporia State, into one of the best defenses at the Division II level.

The school strung together 63 wins across his tenure — the best stretch in the school’s 130-year history — and earned three playoff berths, winning their first in school history with Bryan. The defensive unit averaged 26 turnovers a season during his tenure, and tallied multiple 30-plus sack seasons.

But the diner isn’t where Nardo drew up plays and talked football. It’s where he’d take his parents the day after a game for breakfast, whenever they could make the trip from Shadyside, Ohio, to Kansas.

And Perry witnessed first-hand the impact his son was capable of making.

“Alumni that Bryan had coached would come in and they would just come over and you’d just see that they really, genuinely enjoyed each other’s company,” Perry told the Tulsa World.

He continued, “Every once in a while maybe a linebacker that he had coached two years ago would be in for homecoming or something and you would just see how they interacted with each other. It looked like Bryan had a real positive influence on him.”

Perry would know. In fact, the entire Nardo family would know. Perry and his three sons all coach football.

The sport has been vital to the family. The whole family played. While Perry admits nobody had the talent to play in college, the passion was always there, seeping out and drawing them all to find a way to stick with the sport.

“We just kind of are a football family,” Perry said.

Seeing Bryan land the OSU job floored the family. But, it’s a move they saw coming years earlier.

The Nardos personal coaching tree

Bryan Nardo is the middle of three brothers.

There’s Matthew Nardo, 41, who is currently the head football coach at Division III Bluffton University in Bluffton, Ohio.

Bryan, 37, is headed to Stillwater as the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator after a stints at Emporia State, Youngstown State and Gannon University, a Division II program in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Then there’s Luke Nardo, the “baby” of the family who’s 26 and just concluded his graduate assistant work at Ohio University – a position all three started their coaching career at.

“He had no choice,” Matthew said of his youngest brother getting into coaching. “I think when Luke was in elementary school, he was just as likely to tell you how to run Cover 2, as he was to tell you how to add and subtract fractions.”

As for father Perry, coaching came later. He’s spent 41 years serving as a regional publisher for seven newspapers in the Ohio Valley, but started coaching when Matthew reached junior high school.

He eventually moved on to charting plays at St. John’s Central High School in Bellaire, Ohio, and served as the offensive coordinator for several seasons. Perry even coached across the Ohio River, helping with defensive backs in West Virginia at Bishop Donahue Memorial High School.

“None of us were DI or DII or DIII level talents, but we had a real interest and love for the game,” Perry said. “Coaching allowed them to — myself as well — be a part of it and maintain that closeness to the game.”

Matthew would follow in his father’s footsteps, attending Ohio University and becoming a student coach. That’s when Perry noticed Bryan, who played outside linebacker and wide receiver at St. Johns, take an interest in the profession.

“I would say probably around his junior year, I started seeing that he was interested in following Matt’s path,” he said.

Bryan would attend Ohio with his brother, joining the football team as a student coach as a freshman.

The next season, a staffing change expedited Bryan’s learning. Ohio hired former Nebraska coach Frank Solich as head coach in 2005, and his ensuing staff changes would mold Bryan.

He’d found his mentors.

There was Ross Els, a Nebraska-Omaha safety in the 80s, who was brought on to coach linebackers. Jimmy Burrow, a former defensive back at Nebraska and father of current NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, was brought on as the defensive coordinator.

“Bryan was able to learn from really good coaches,” Matthew said. “Those guys kind of took Bryan under their wing.”

Over the next five years, Bryan would graduate and spent two additional years as a graduate assistant under Solich’s staff, developing in a keen defensive mind.

His focus as a graduate assistant? Nickel safeties and linebackers.

“You saw in him there a different type of understanding of the game,” Matthew said. “A different way of seeing it, he’s always…you talk to people that you’re around, a bunch of defensive guys, and the way he talks about it is different. The way he sees it, the way he understands it and then the way he’s able to get his players to buy into it.”

With a dinner table full of coaches, it’s hard to avoid talking about football when the family convenes. The Nardos have even had to implement a rule when watching games together, not allowing the T.V. to be paused to breakdown plays.

“Matthew and Bryan are more apt to do that,” Perry said with a laugh. “We finally had to say, ‘Wait, if we continue to do that, it’s going to be eight hours before we get through this football game.’”

With Bryan more of the defensive mind and Matthew favoring offense, the conversations can get intricate. But Perry says the family balances football talk well.

“My wife might say we don’t balance it at all, but I’m not going to lie to you and say it doesn’t come up in the conversation,” he said.

‘I think he’s got a chance’

Bryan’s first post-Ohio coaching job was in Rolla, Missouri, at Missouri S&T.

Then only 25 years old, Bryan coached linebackers for the Miners in his lone season there, earning recognition as the conference’s assistant coach of the year.

But, aside from the accolade, Perry remembers exactly when he knew Bryan would excel at coaching.

Late in the season, Missouri S&T traveled to Urbana, Ohio, to play Urbana University. Perry and the family decided to travel three hours from their home in Shadyside, Ohio, to watch Bryan coach.

And as Bryan walked off the team bus, Perry recalls exactly what he thought seeing his son in his first professional coaching job.

“It sounds crazy, but when he got off the bus, he just carried himself in a manner that just made me think, ‘This guys got it,’” Perry said, more than a decade later. “He understands what it takes, and he realizes what he has to do to reach the goal he wants. At that moment, I thought, ‘I think he’s got a chance.’”

Nardo would parlay his lone season at Missouri S&T into an eight-year run with Emporia State, where he would flex his defensive ingenuity.

He’d return to his home state to coaching linebackers at Youngstown State for two years and then another coordinator job at Gannon.

On Tuesday, he parlayed over a decade of experience into a Division I coaching job at OSU, a feat his family knew was brewing years earlier.

“I remember watching him at practice at Emporia State, and watching the way that he carried the room, and watching the way that when he talked, they were all locked in,” Matthew said. “To see a 20-something years old carry the room, in a very good football conference, and to hold his own and do those things, you kind of thought, ‘Hey this guy’s got it. He’s got a chance to be really special.’”

Reaching the pinnacle

The area the Nardos grew up in doesn’t necessarily produce the most talented football players. As Matthew puts it, a handful of Division I players will come out, but it’s mostly DII and DII talent.

But that doesn’t reflect the level of football played.

“It’s a bunch of small towns that have a lot of great pride in what they do with football,” Matthew said.

It’s also what molded Bryan into a coach. One that has landed him on the American Coaches Football Association (AFCA) 35 Under 35 Committee. One that has now handed him a Power Five coaching job.

When Bryan told his family he was receiving interest from OSU, they were in disbelief. “You probably can’t print my thoughts,” Perry said with a laugh.

But it’s a thought Perry has had for a while. One that dates back to him watching Bryan walk off a bus in Urbana. One that dates back to a small-town diner in Emporia.

The thought that his son would reach the pinnacle.

“He’s a motivator,” Matthew said. “He works a little bit different and to be successful in this world, you have to be different and when it comes to coaching, he is. Everything is does is on a different level.”