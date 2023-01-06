Brock Martin reflects on his college career, assesses the turmoil OSU football program is facing

STILLWATER — Brock Martin admits he has only two gears.

“It’s either zero or 100,” the former Oklahoma State defensive end said about his latest workouts.

Martin is currently focused on trying to make it to the NFL. After he exhausted his collegiate eligibility — with his final game coming less than two weeks ago in the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin — he’s pursuing his childhood dream.

He’s moved from Stillwater, now living near St. Louis with his girlfriend and son. This week, he’s up in East Lansing, Michigan, for a few days, training with Brandon Jordan, a pass rush specialist from Michigan State.

He’ll participate in the Hula Bowl, a postseason all-star game, on Jan. 14, then there will be an extended stay in Florida to continue his pre-draft process.

“As sad as it is not to be a Cowboy anymore, not to suit up in orange and black on Saturdays, I’m kind of happy to get a chance to move on and move forward in this journey,” Martin said.

College football has changed considerably since the Oologah native signed with the Cowboys in 2017. The transfer portal has taken over, NIL deals are rampant and roster turnover is at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“The coaching carousel has always been pretty crazy, but now the player carousel has kind of matched with the coaching carousel, so it might be even crazier with players,” Martin said. “It’s gone a little wild for sure and it has definitely been a huge change from when I first got there.”

Some of the most scrutinized player movement this offseason has come from Martin’s former locker room. The Cowboys have lost 15 scholarship players, including numerous starters, and it’s quickly become a hot topic among the fan base.

What is going on at OSU? Speculation and conspiracy ran rampant this week after a trio of young wide receivers hit the portal.

Asked whether there is a culture problem at OSU, Martin said: “No. Gundy’s had his culture for so long and it’s what built Oklahoma State to what it is now.

“There needs to be some changes. I don’t know where they need to start. I don’t know if it’s new scenery, new faces, new facilities. I have no idea. In this business, you’ve got to keep progressing, keep moving forward and adapting and if you can’t adapt you’re going to get left behind.”

Asked if he was disappointed to see former teammates enter the portal, Martin said: “I’m always going to support those guys. No one knows what we’ve been through together. Those morning workouts in the winter, summer practices when it’s 110 degrees. We’ve been to hell and back together, so I’m not going to knock a guy for wanting to leave.”

Defensive end Trace Ford was among those leaving the program, someone Martin refers to as his little brother. Ford opted to transfer from OSU to Oklahoma, a decision that landed him considerable backlash on social media.

“Rumors are rumors; you can’t really put any weight on it,” Martin said. “Definitely don’t put all your chips in on what people are saying on Twitter. Everyone on Twitter thinks they know everything, but they really know nothing.

“On Twitter, they can say whatever the hell they want, to any player, to any coach, with no repercussions. More power to them if they want to do that, but it’s not helping anybody. It’s making the fan base look bad. It’s putting everybody in a negative light. It hurts recruiting. Those are things they don’t realize until it’s too late.”

Ford kept Martin close during his transfer process, often asking Martin what he would do in this situation. While Martin didn’t want Ford to transfer to OU, he told him to do what he felt best.

“It’s tough on guys that have had those injuries and battled back,” Martin said. “They’re afraid that they’re going to get hurt again. Trace might go to OU and have a 14- or 15-sack season. We have no idea. I guess we will see next year.”

For the OSU defense, there were growing pains with the transition from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Derek Mason. Despite issues this season, the Cowboys allowed on average a touchdown less per game in Mason’s first year compared to Knowles’ first year.

“All the people that jumped on the ‘fire Derek Mason train’ need to chill out,” Martin said. “If he keeps progressing next year and the year after that or however long he stays at Oklahoma State, that defense is going to be top-notch again.

“There was a lot of talent that left … so for coach Mason to do what he did with what we had — new guys, new defense, new faces — it was pretty damn impressive.”

Martin, a pillar of loyalty, wasn’t immune to the thought of transferring during his career. He redshirted his first year and was a backup his second. He suffered injuries and split playing time before eventually starting his final two seasons.

“There were points in my career where I had to sit down with my parents and have that conversation,” Martin said. “Obviously, I felt like it was in my best interest and my heart to stay in Stillwater and be a Cowboy until the end.”

Martin’s career is the type that has flourished under Gundy. A scarcely recruited three-star prospect who developed as an underclassmen and thrived in his final seasons. The bread and butter of Cowboy football.

It’s also a career that’s tough to continue in the current climate of the portal and NIL. As he moves on, does he have any concern about the state of the program?

“No, I don’t have any worry,” Martin said. “It’s just the nature of the game at this point. I don’t know what administration is thinking. I don’t know what Gundy is talking about to the administration or to his staff.

“As much as I wanted to build on the momentum that we created in 2021, obviously that wasn’t going to happen this year. I couldn’t tell you what happened or where it went wrong.”

He rehashed some of those memories: A double-overtime loss to TCU, who will play for a national championship Monday, and bounce-back victory against Texas were followed by OSU losing five of its final six games.

“I look back at it every other day to think, ‘What the hell happened?’ but I just don’t know,” Martin said.

It’s a question Martin might never be able to answer. But after 62 games, 146 tackles and a handful of setbacks, Martin keeps it short when reflecting on his patience and perseverance through six seasons.

“My career was an effing rollercoaster, man,” he said.