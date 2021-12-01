Brock Martin feels he has more to do. It's why he'll back on the OSU defense in 2022

And 2021 has marked Martin’s best in an OSU uniform. Appearing in all but one of the Cowboys’ 12 regular season games, he’s recorded a career-best 34 total — the most among OSU’s defensive linemen — and 6.0 sacks that trail only true freshman Collin Oilver’s 8.5.

Still, one of OSU’s most reliable defensive cogs this fall feels he has more to prove. It’s why he’ll be back for a sixth year in Stillwater in 2022.

“I haven’t quite had a good enough year to declare for the draft,” Martin said Tuesday. “That’s the simple way to put it.”

“It’s a self-evaluation. I mean, you look at some of the guys that have gone and gotten drafted from here and from other schools, I’ve got do some more. I’ve got to fine tune some things. Fix some things. Master a little bit more of my craft and figure out what I need to do some there.”

Martin is one in a collection of key veteran players from this season's OSU defense that can exercise another year of eligibility in 2022, including safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and defensive tackle Israel Antwine.