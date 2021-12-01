Brock Martin feels he has more to do. It's why he'll back on the OSU defense in 2022

STILLWATER — In the moments after Oklahoma State’s 32-24 win at Texas on Oct. 16, Mike Gundy told reporters that redshirt defensive end Brock Martin planned to return to the Cowboys’ defense in 2022. Martin later balked at confirming the news from the Cowboys’ head coach, indicating in late October that he was still mulling the decision.
This week, ahead of OSU's bout with Baylor in the Big 12 title game, Martin left no question.
“Hey Boone Pickens Stadium, I’ll be seeing you again next year,” he wrote on Twitter Monday evening.
Hey BPS, I’ll be seeing you again next year❤️ pic.twitter.com/v2nEzVAELJ— Brock Martin (@btmartin40) November 29, 2021
Martin will be back with the Cowboys next fall, taking advantage of his final year of eligibility to rejoin a Jim Knowles-led unit that ranks third in the nation in total defense this fall.
Martin, the 6-foot-3 pass rusher from Oologah, redshirted in his first year at OSU in 2017 before playing in all 13 games during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last fall, he ranked second on the Cowboys’ defense with 27 total tackles.
And 2021 has marked Martin’s best in an OSU uniform. Appearing in all but one of the Cowboys’ 12 regular season games, he’s recorded a career-best 34 total — the most among OSU’s defensive linemen — and 6.0 sacks that trail only true freshman Collin Oilver’s 8.5.
Still, one of OSU’s most reliable defensive cogs this fall feels he has more to prove. It’s why he’ll be back for a sixth year in Stillwater in 2022.
“I haven’t quite had a good enough year to declare for the draft,” Martin said Tuesday. “That’s the simple way to put it.”
“It’s a self-evaluation. I mean, you look at some of the guys that have gone and gotten drafted from here and from other schools, I’ve got do some more. I’ve got to fine tune some things. Fix some things. Master a little bit more of my craft and figure out what I need to do some there.”
Martin is one in a collection of key veteran players from this season's OSU defense that can exercise another year of eligibility in 2022, including safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and defensive tackle Israel Antwine.
Gundy said on Monday that he expects “most of the defense” back next fall. Martin said he’s had conversations about his own decision with those teammates who could return alongside him, but said he won’t be playing the role of recruiter.
“At the end of the day it’s up to them,” Martin said. “They’re grown men. They’re 21, 22, 23 years old. So at the end of the day they’ve got to make their own decisions.”
Safety Tanner McCalister is another core member of the defense who could return in 2022 and he indicated Tuesday that his decision, like Martin’s, may already be made.
“Me and coach Gundy had a conversation about it already,” I heard him make a statement. But I’m going to make a statement officially. You guys might like it.”