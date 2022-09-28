Brock Martin avoids letting conference championship loss motivate him

STILLWATER — By the time Brock Martin’s 20-minute conversation with the media wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon, he’d been asked the same question four times.

How does last season’s Big 12 championship loss motivate you going into Saturday’s game against Baylor?

Each time, the same answer was given.

Martin — Oklahoma State’s 23-year-old defensive end — refuses to let positive and negative thoughts impact his motivation. So, OSU’s 21-16 loss against Baylor last December isn’t an incentive for him to play harder.

It might be hard to believe, but Martin has developed the ability to black out those thoughts from his mind.

“I can’t really dwell on it. I try not to dwell on it,” he said.

Martin, who is suiting up for his sixth season with the Cowboys, hasn’t always been this way. It’s a discipline he’s only started to develop the past couple of years. Blotting out the past might even be a defense mechanism, he ponders.

He admits it isn’t the easiest thing to accomplish, but said it works well for him. The thoughts still creep into his mind before games, but Martin said he needs to “just try to stay in my own lane and focus on what I need to focus on.”

That focus isn’t on past shortcomings. Instead, Martin relies on his “why” for motivation.

“Why I play football, why I love football,” Martin said. “I think I’m one of very few people who like doing this. Waking up at 6 a.m. every day and coming to do this. That is my motivation. Not a lot of people get to live this life.”

Family is another huge motivator for Martin. His girlfriend, Gracie, and son, Maverick, will both make the trip from Stillwater this weekend, allowing Martin to see them both before the game.

Regardless of where the motivation comes from, Martin will need plenty when the ninth-ranked Cowboys travel to Waco, Texas, for their conference opener against No. 16 Baylor. It’s the first road game for OSU, something Martin says he prefers over home games.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love playing in front of our crowd, we have got one of the greatest crowds in I think all of college football,” Martin said. “But, I like hearing the chippiness of the away fans. Sometimes they take it overboard.”

He says the negative energy from the crowd helps him play better.

The defense the week emphasized winning the trench battle against the Bears, and for good reason. Baylor’s offensive line has allowed an average of two sacks per game through the first four games, against formidable BYU and Iowa State defenses.

But the Cowboys’ defense found relative success getting into Baylor’s backfield last season, recording nine sacks in the teams’ two meetings.

“Solid, very good group, probably the best we’ve seen this far,” Martin said. “Maybe the best we’ll see all year.”

Martin embraces the challenge the offensive line presents, saying he wishes he could play against the best line in the country every week instead of a bad one.

That speaks to Martin’s toughness and grit, ideals that most of the Cowboys’ defensive line holds.

“They’re like 10-year vets in the NFL. You know, they come over, smoke a cigarette, and they go back out and play 10 more plays,” said coach Mike Gundy two weeks ago. “That’s what they do.”

Gundy continued, comparing Martin to baseball players like Don Mattingly and Keith Hernandez, who would “burn one in the dugout and go back out and hit a double to opposite field.”

While Martin might disagree with Gundy’s cigarette comment, he couldn’t think of a better way to describe himself. His teammates view him in the same way.

“I think (Gundy) said that just because he’s been here for so long,” wide receiver John Paul Richardson said with a chuckle. “Martin is a veteran. He’s an old-head so he might pop a cigarette in on the sideline, who knows.”