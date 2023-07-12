ARLINGTON, Texas— Since Mike Gundy took the reins of Oklahoma State’s football program, the Cowboys have held a nationwide pedigree of developing wide receivers.

Since 2005, Gundy’s first season, OSU has produced three Biletnikoff Award winners – given to the nation’s best receiver. The total is part of a three-way tie for the most among any college football program.

But the 2023 receiving core holds an untraditional make up compared to others during the Gundy era. OSU returns just one starter from last year’s group: Brennan Presley.

John Paul Richardson, responsible for 503 yards and four touchdowns in 2022, since transferred to TCU. Another offensive catalyst, Bryson Green who produced 584 receiving yards and five touchdowns – transferred to Wisconsin. Super senior Braydon Johnson – another former starter – exhausted his collegiate eligibility and has since signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

So, how will a usually productive unit fair for the Cowboys come September?

“I think we’ll be great,” Presley said. “I think we’ll exceed some (people’s) expectations for sure.

“We’ve got a lot of good and talented guys in our (wide receiving core). I honestly don’t know if (teams) are ready for it.”

But how anticipant should opposing teams be?

Well, the Cowboys do return former standout receiver Jaden Bray, a stimulus within OSU’s breakout. OSU attained just its second 12-win season in program history, as Bray scored a 250-yard, two-touchdown true freshman campaign in 2021, simultaneously displaying a nonpareil ability to high point fifty-fifty balls even over the most talented defensive backs.

However, various injuries kept Bray sidelined throughout the 2022 season, as Bray appeared in three games, recording just five receptions in that span. Perhaps then redshirt sophomore could be poised for another breakout year. Presley certainly believes so.

“(Bray) is gonna be so back this year,” Presley said. “I’m honestly expecting a big year from him. Getting him back is gonna be huge for us.”

The group also returns heralded high school prospect, Talyn Shettron – the former 162 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports – along with Blaine Green who appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys two seasons ago but missed last year with a season-ending injury suffered in the preseason.

As for the need to replace talent lost to the transfer portal, coach Mike Gundy utilizes a parity method of classification.

In Gundy’s words, if his team were to lose a senior and freshman, his urge would be to replace those lost pieces with prospects of the same class. In this instance, Gundy lost a soon-to-be junior in Richardson, a super senior in Johnson and Green, another soon-to-be junior.

"I thought we did a great job of matching what we brought in in (the transfer portal)," Gundy said. "We'll find out, but I really like where we're at, both depth-wise and maturity-wise."

With that, they reeled in super senior Leon Johnson III -- a standout receiver at Division-III George Fox University-- junior standout De'Zhaun Stribling from Washington State and junior slot receiver Arland Bruce IV from Iowa.

That's a combined 1,945 receiving yards among OSU's wide receiver-based transfer portal additions.

"We've got some depth and we've got some added experience," Gundy said. "We really benefited ourselves in the (transfer) portal."

The overall production from this year's group can only be quantified over time. Still, in spite of the lack of experience as a unit, Presley, among others, anticipate a prolific year for the Cowboy receiving corps.

"I think we're gonna have an electric year," Presley said. "Watch and see."

