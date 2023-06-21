BIXBY — Brendon Evers stood along the sidelines of Spartan Stadium on a humid afternoon.

He donned Oklahoma State football attire, showing off his ties with the college program he spent the past six seasons playing for. His behemoth-like figure set him apart from those present for Day 1 of the annual Eastern Offensive and Defensive Linemen Camp. A backward cap with the Oakland Raiders — now known as the Las Vegas Raiders — logo centered adorned his head as he called out instructions to campers.

Evers had returned sparingly to the stadium he once spent countless hours, primarily for workouts or personal training. However, due to his schedule as a college student-athlete, returning wasn't always feasible.

The last time Evers was on Lee Snider Field, with a population similar to Tuesday, was his senior season Bixby in 2016.

“There are so many memories here,” Evers said. “It was a really fun place for me. It’s a really special place. It’s always fun to come back here and check everything out, how everyone is doing and what everything looks like now.”

A member of the Bixby football team from 2013-16, Evers was a catalyst of three state titles won by the Spartans during his high school tenure. His daunting 6-foot-2 frame made him a force for opposing offensive linemen. He became a two-time all-district selection and earned a scholarship offer from OSU.

According to Evers, a prime reason behind his high school success was time spent at the Eastern Offensive and Defensive Lineman Camp. He vividly remembers when the camp was in its infancy stages, struggling to garner a crowd remotely close to Tuesdays. Now, it’s regarded as one of the preliminary showcases in the state.

So, when he received a call from his former high school coach, Loren Montgomery, asking for his aid, Evers didn’t hesitate to accept.

“I couldn’t turn down a chance to come home,” he said. “This is where I found my footing as a football player. It’s what showed me I had the tools to play football at a high level.

The least I could do is give back to this next generation of kids, also wanting to play this game for as long as they do.”

Montgomery didn't shy away from his admiration for his former player.

“We love having former Tulsa (high school) players back here to help,” he said. “We really like having Bixby kids back here to help these (campers) out. Brendon is a special kid. He was a special player for us during his time here.”

Evers isn’t a stranger to giving back to his community.

In 2022, his super senior season, Evers was OSU’s representative for the Big 12 Champions for Life, a program designated to highlight the merit behind intercollegiate athletic participation and good sportsmanship. He was also a finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

"It doesn't surprise me," Montgomery said. "Almost everything he does is in good nature."

After his college career, Evers had brief stints with various NFL programs. He said he’s currently toying with the idea of a tryout for the XFL, but remained adamant that nothing is definite.

Evers hopes to potentially coach one day. However, now he remains focused on preparing the next generation of Oklahoma high school football.

“I don't really know what my future holds yet," Evers said. "But I just want to be a positive influence and a true role model on the younger generation of football.

"Whether it's coaching or whatever, I love giving back and I'm glad I can hear where it all started for me."

