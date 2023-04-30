Following this year's NFL Draft, here's a breakdown of players from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa and where they are headed:

Mims’ versatility

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims went at No. 63 overall to the Denver Broncos on the back of a career-best pass catching season in Norman. Surely, his skillset will be utilized to stretch defenses for quarterback Russell Wilson in a new-look offense under first-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

But Denver also viewed Mims’ selection through the lens of special teams.

Payton explained over the weekend that the Broncos viewed Mims as one of the two best punt return prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft along with Houston’s Tank Dell, who was selected six picks after Mims at 69th overall Friday night.

“He brings an element of speed you can feel on tape,” Payton said of Mims. “That vision — around the room there was no gray area relative to what we saw.”

Mims returned 33 punts across three seasons at OU and averaged a career-high 16.0 yards per return in his final season in 2022.

Morris in Kansas City

Wanya Morris’ third round selection (No. 92 overall) to the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs secured the former Sooners offensive tackle a Tennessee reunion.

With the Chiefs, Morris teams up again with former Volunteers standout and starting right guard Trey Smith. Before Morris came to OU in 2021, the duo lined up next to each other at left guard and left tackle for two seasons with Tennessee from 2019-20.

"He was one of the first people who called me when I got the pick, man," Morris said of Smith. "I can’t tell you how good it feels to just get those acknowledgments from the guys that you see doing great in the league and just to know that I’m going to be right there back with them.”

Morris broke into OU’s first unit in 2022 and made eight of his 27 career starts in his final college season last fall.

Gray’s draft day drive

Eric Gray wouldn’t have been surprised to hear his name called on Day 3. But the former OU running back wasn’t home when the New York Giants selected him with the 172nd overall in Saturday’s fifth round.

Per the Athletic's Charlotte Carroll, Gray was on a drive with friends when the call came in.

“He rushed home and everyone was out yelling,” Carroll reported. “(Gray) calls it an unbelievable moment.”

Gray heads to the NFL after racking up 1,366 rushing yards in 2022 that now rank ninth all-time on the Sooners’ single-season rushing list.

Lacy heads south

The first OSU player off the board came in the fourth round, with former defensive end Tyler Lacy being selected No. 130 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lacy, a four-year starter with the Cowboys slots in

“When I went on my 30 visit, it was really welcoming,” Lacy said of Jacksonville. “They made me feel like I was at home, and you can see Jacksonville is on the up-and-up.”

The relationship between Lacy and the Jaguars started during his appearance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and continued well throughout the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-4 defensive end was one of 13 players drafted by Jacksonville, the largest draft class in franchise history.

“These guys on this list, these are good football players,” Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson said. “These are high character, but these guys all love football.”

In Jacksonville, Lacy will team up with former OU offensive lineman Anton Harrison, who the Jaguars selected in the first round.

Taylor's emotional draft

OSU safety Jason Taylor II stepped outside of his house with his mother after sliding late into the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The two began weighing options as the possibility of Taylor going undrafted loomed.

Then, the Los Angeles Rams called. And after being selected by the team with the 234th pick in the seventh round of the draft, an emotional Taylor entered the house to celebrate with his family.

One of 14 selections made by Los Angeles in the draft, Taylor’s first-team All-Big 12 accolades, paired with six interceptions helped land the OSU stalwart in California. He’ll join fellow Big 12 defensive back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), who the Rams selected with the No. 182 pick.

Specialists scooped up

Long snappers usually don’t stand out.

But at OSU’s Pro Day in March, Matt Hembrough managed to do just that. With impressive performances on the bench press and vertical jump — plus bulking up since the season ended — the Cowboys’ long snapper drew attention.

Hembrough wouldn’t be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the 6-foot-3 long snapper would be scooped up shortly after the draft ended by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

In similar fashion, OSU kicker Tanner Brown was signed to a UDFA contract in the coming hours, joining Taylor with the Rams.

Other OSU undrafted free agent signees:

• DE Brock Martin — Las Vegas Raiders

• WR Braydon Johnson — Buffalo Bills

• LB Lamont Bishop — Seattle Seahawks

TU's Prince also heading to KC

Also, according to multiple sources, Tulsa tailback Deneric Prince is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs.

The 6-foot, 219-pound Tulsa tailback tallied 1,253 yards and 10 touchdowns across two seasons with the Golden Hurricane, averaging 5.5 yards a carry after transferring from Texas A&M.