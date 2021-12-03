Breaking down the Big 12 title game between OSU and Baylor

11 a.m. Saturday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ABC
Radio: KTSB-1170
Records: OSU (11-1, 9-1 Big 12); Baylor (10-2, 9-2)
Online: okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: OSU beat Baylor 24-14 on Oct. 2, 2021
All-time series: OSU leads 22-18
Weather: Mostly cloudy, 72° at kickoff (outside)
When Oklahoma State runs
Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren emerged as the breakout star from a deep running back room, finishing fifth in the Big 12 with 1,134 rushing yards, which led OSU, along with his 11 touchdowns on the ground. Dominic Richardson’s recent performances — 134 yards, two scores against TCU, team-high 84 yards at Texas Tech — will grab Baylor’s attention, and the Bears must account for the legs of Spencer Sanders. The Cowboys quarterback led with 93 rushing yards against Oklahoma and closed the regular season as OSU’s second-leading rusher.
Stat to know: 7
Jaylen Warren found the end zone in seven of OSU’s 12 games, including each of the past three. When the Cowboys get into the red zone, the ball often goes to their 5-foot-8 running back.
EDGE: BAYLOR
When Oklahoma State passes
Tay Martin caught seven passes in three of OSU’s last four games and hauled in three touchdowns over that stretch. Spencer Sanders’ favorite target finished the regular season No. 3 in the Big 12 with 61 receptions on the year. Sanders leaned plenty on Brennan Presley (38 catches, 462 yards, five touchdowns) for his 2,221 passing yards this fall, too.
Stat to know: 8
True freshman Blaine Green’s late-season emergence delivered a boost to the Cowboy passing game. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver recorded eight catches for 168 yards and a touchdown over OSU’s last three games.
EDGE: OSU
When Baylor runs
Baylor holds the eighth-best rushing attack in the nation with 2,729 yards on the ground this fall. Linebacker-turned-running back Abram Smith became a Doak Walker Award semifinalist with his 1,366 rushing yards, which rank second in the Big 12 in 2021. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon finished as the Bears’ third-leading rusher, but his status and running ability for Saturday are in question due to a hamstring injury.
Stat to know: 227.4
Baylor is averaging a Big 12-best 227.4 yards per game on the ground. Texas, the next-best rushing attack in the conference, trails well behind at 199.3 yards per game.
EDGE: BAYLOR
When Baylor passes
It depends on who’s passing. Bohanon is completing 64.3% of his passes, and his 17 touchdowns rank fifth in the Big 12, but injury kept the junior quarterback from playing in Baylor’s regular-season finale and could be sidelined again Saturday. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen went 20-for-34 with 254 yards and two touchdowns last week against Texas Tech in Bohanon’s place. Senior Tyquan Thornton caught 55 passes for 875 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.
Stat to know: 6
The six interceptions thrown by Baylor passers in 2021 are tied for the fewest in the Big 12.
EDGE: OSU
Special teams
OSU boasts the Big 12’s top kick returner in Brennan Presley (36.6 yards per return); Bears punt return man Abram Smith’s 8.8 yards per return are best in the conference. Cowboys kicker Tanner Brown sports a field goal conversion of 78.6%, just ahead of Baylor’s Isaiah Hankins rate of 77.8%. Where OSU holds the advantage is in the punting game, where 31-year old punter Tom Hutton planted 24 kicks inside the opponents' 20-yard line during the regular season.
Stat to know: 66
Baylor’s 66 touchbacks on kickoffs lead the Big 12. That should catch the attention of OSU return man Brennan Presley one week after his 100-yard kick return touchdown against OU.
EDGE: OSU
Coaching
Mike Gundy has 15 years of head coaching experience and 136 career wins on Baylor’s Dave Aranda, and his Cowboys beat the Bears earlier this fall. Saturday’s title game features a battle of Broyles Award (top assistant) finalists in OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Stat to know: One
The 2011 Big 12 champion Cowboys achieved the only 12-win season in program history. OSU can etch its second 12-win season with a win in Arlington.
EDGE: OSU
OSU’s 2021 results
Sept. 4: Missouri State, W, 23-16
Sept. 11: Tulsa, W, 28-23
Sept. 18: Boise State, W, 21-20
Sept. 25: Kansas State, W, 31-20
Oct. 2: Baylor, W, 24-14
Oct. 16: Texas, W, 32-24
Oct. 23: Iowa State, L, 24-21
Oct. 30: Kansas, W, 55-3
Nov. 6: West Virginia, W, 24-3
Nov. 13: TCU, W 63-17
Nov. 20: Texas Tech, W, 23-0
Nov. 27: Oklahoma, W, 37-33
Baylor’s 2021 results
Sept. 4: Texas State, W, 29-20
Sept. 11: Texas Southern, W, 66-7
Sept. 18: Kansas, W, 45-7
Sept. 25: Iowa State, W, 31-29
Oct. 2: Oklahoma State, L, 24-14
Oct. 9: West Virginia, W, 45-20
Oct. 16: BYU, W, 38-24
Oct. 30: Texas, W, 31-24
Nov. 6: TCU, L, 30-28
Nov. 13: Oklahoma, W, 27-14
Nov. 20: Kansas State, W, 20-10
Nov. 27: Texas Tech, 27-24