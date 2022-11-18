Breaking down the Bedlam matchups

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: ABC

Radio: KTBZ-1430, KMOD-97.5; KFAQ-1170

Online: Soonersports.com; Varsity Network

Records: Oklahoma 5-5, 2-5 in Big 12; Oklahoma State 7-3, 4-3

Last meeting: OSU beat OU 37-33 on Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 90-19-7

MATCHUPS

When OU runs

There’s no telling where Oklahoma would be right now without running back Eric Gray. The Sooners lead the Big 12 and are 13th nationally (221.4 rushing yards per game) behind Gray’s powerful running. The Tennessee transfer has seven 100-yard rushing games this season, including four straight. The run game will be important for the Sooners, who have troubles when not picking up yardage on first down and working against down-and-distance situations.

Stat to know: 6.7

Gray is averaging 6.7 yards per carry, which ranks sixth nationally. The Cowboys rank ninth in the Big 12 by permitting 4.4 yards per carry. Gray’s carries have also increased as the season have gone on. Gray had 77 carries in the first six games and has had 88 runs in the past four contests including a season-high 25 carries against West Virginia. — Eric Bailey

When OU passes

Throwing the football on 40.5% of their offensive snaps, the Sooners enter Bedlam eighth in the Big 12 in passing offense. Dillon Gabriel’s four interceptions in 2022 are third-fewest among Big 12 starting quarterbacks, but the fourth-year passer has eclipsed 300 yards passing only twice this fall. Can OU rediscover the deep ball against OSU?

Stat to know: 5

Gabriel’s 16 touchdowns are level with Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders for third in the conference, but the Sooners’ passer has thrown only five touchdowns since the opening weekend of Big 12 play. OU has tallied 14 rushing scores over that six-game span. — Eli Lederman

When OSU runs

The Cowboys have consistently struggled to run the ball, leading to the offense becoming one-dimensional and the weakness playing a huge role in defeats. OSU is rushing for 129.8 yards per game — its lowest average since 2015 — and No. 1 back Dominic Richardson is producing about half that. Richardson has been banged up in recent weeks, as have several of the offensive linemen.

Stat to know: 102.0

In the three losses, the run game has mustered only 102 yards per game with three rushing touchdowns while average fewer than 3 yards per carry. Dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders being injured during the past month also has had an effect; in his career, he has rushed for 1,914 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 4 yards per carry. — Kelly Hines

When OSU passes

The question remains not who is catching the ball — the Cowboys have proved fruitful at the receiver spot this season, with five having caught 20+ passes — but rather who is throwing the ball. The Cowboys have used three different QBs the past three games, but senior Spencer Sanders said last week he’s prepared to play.

Stat to know: 290.0

Spencer Sanders’ total offense average. If Sanders plays, not only will his passing prowess be needed, but so will his rushing ability. His 3.9 yards per carry ranks first among rushers with 30+ carries and his eight rushing touchdowns ties for first. — Dean Ruhl

Special teams

OU’s Michael Turk leads the league at 45.9 yards per punt. He’ll be countered by Logan Ward, the redshirt freshman with five punts of 50-plus yards since taking over midseason for the injured Tom Hutton. Sooners kicker Zach Schmit has missed three of his last four field goal attempts; OSU’s Tanner Brown has missed just once all season.

Stat to know: 46

OU has punted 46 times this fall, most among Big 12 programs and more than all but 20 FBS football programs nationally. Some of that lies with OU’s middle-of-the-pack third-down conversion rate; some of it is tied to its 20 fourth-down conversion attempts, only sixth-most in the Big 12. A year ago, OU’s 36 punts were the fewest in the conference. — Eli Lederman

Coaching

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy will be a head coach in his 18th Bedlam game on Saturday. It’s been a tough history for the Cowboys since 2005. Gundy is 3-14 in this in-state contest. Brent Venables brings in an Oklahoma team that is .500. This is the first time since 2009 that OU enters as an unranked opponent.

Stat to know: .769

Venables will be a head coach for the first time in Bedlam, but it’s not the first time that he’s taken part in the contest. Oklahoma was 10-3 (.769 winning percentage) during his time as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 1999-2011. — Eric Bailey

Picking Bedlam: See our staff's picks for Saturday's OSU-OU game Uploaded Photos Eric Bailey: Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma State 24 Oklahoma has been playing for pride since opening Big 12 play with three consecutive losses. Guerin Emig: Oklahoma State 33, Oklahoma 29 Spencer Sanders says he's playing. That gives OSU a quarterback who has won this game. It also overrides OU's edge in the running game, Eric G… Uploaded Photos Bill Haisten: Oklahoma 31, Oklahoma State 21 On a cold Saturday night in Norman, the Sooners get off to a fast start, jolt the Cowboys with a hot first quarter and avoid the second-half s… Uploaded Photos Kelly Hines: Oklahoma State 41, Oklahoma 38 The Cowboys will receive a boost in the form of a healthier Spencer Sanders and a defense that generated confidence from its fourth-quarter pe… Uploaded Photos Eli Lederman: Oklahoma State 45, Oklahoma 35 Only five times in the 116-game history of Bedlam have the Cowboys taken consecutive wins off OU. Could Saturday mark the sixth occasion? The Picker: Oklahoma State 34, Oklahoma 30 We've already seen Spencer Sanders' Clark Kent trick, so someone will have to try something new. OSU could attempt to run the ball, or OU coul… Dean Ruhl: ​Oklahoma State 28, Oklahoma 21 Quarterback Spencer Sanders' status decides this game, and with his proclamation that he indeed will take snaps, OSU gets the advantage. Sande… OSU Sports Extra Photos: No. 7 Oklahoma State rallies to defeat No. 10 Oklahoma in Bedlam 2021 OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) overcame a tumultuous third quarter and an 11-point second-half deficit to top OU, 37-33, on fourth-quarter rushing sco…