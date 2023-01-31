Breaking down OU's 2023 football schedule: BYU's stadium elevation, bypassing K-State and Texas rematch

Oklahoma will play much of the 2023 college football season inside the state’s borders.

When the Big 12 released its much-anticipated league schedule on Tuesday, the Sooners learned their next-to-last journey through the conference landscape. (Unless, of course, the school joins Texas in departing early for the Southeastern Conference; right now, both universities are scheduled to join the SEC in 2025).

Four new schools join the Big 12 this season with Oklahoma facing three of those members — Cincinnati, BYU and UCF.

The Sooners will go out of state four times: at Cincinnati (Sept. 23), Texas at Dallas (Oct. 7), at Kansas (Oct. 28) and at BYU (Nov. 18). The Texas game will include a stadium half-filled with OU fans. The KU contest is always well-populated with an Oklahoma crowd.

Road games at Cincinnati and BYU are expected to be rowdy in those schools’ first season away from the American Athletic Conference.

Here’s a breakdown of what the Sooners’ schedule next season looks like:

Biggest surprise

The Big 12 did Oklahoma no favors at the end of the 12-game schedule. The Sooners will play at BYU on Nov. 18 before wrapping up the regular season just six days later with a Friday home contest against TCU on Nov. 24.

The Senior Day game against TCU could have bearing on the postseason. The Horned Frogs fell to Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

It would come days after what arguably will be the toughest road environment at BYU. OU has never played in Provo.

Toughest road match

BYU will host the Sooners in their regular-season finale. The game will be the home finale for the Cougars, who have won two previous meetings between the schools (both were at neutral sites).

How’s this for a home-field advantage? BYU has the seventh-highest elevation of any stadium in the FBS. It sits at 4,649 feet.

BYU also owns six home wins over Power 5 over the past seven seasons, including triumphs over Mississippi State, USC, Utah, Arizona State, Virginia and Baylor.

Marquee game

No matter if you wear crimson-and-cream or burnt orange, it will be hard to forget Texas’ 49-0 win over Oklahoma in 2022.

The two schools are joined at the hip in their move to the SEC. But they also remain bitter rivals.

Bragging rights will once again be on the line when the teams meet on the first Saturday in October. The postscript will hold an important mid-season report card for the Sooners.

Missing link

Three schools that beat the Sooners during the 2022 season — Baylor, Kansas State and Texas Tech — aren’t on the schedule this fall. The fourth school absent from the conference schedule is Houston.

It makes sense that Houston isn’t on the Sooners’ schedule during its inaugural campaign against OU. The Cougars have played Oklahoma twice since 2016, splitting the series.

Not having the three long-standing members for OU will be different to grasp, especially K-State. That series dates back to the Big 8 days.

Getting a break against Kansas State may be good. OU has lost three of four to the Wildcats. Oklahoma's also lost its past two games against Baylor.

Redemption game

Last season, for the first time since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012, the Mountaineers celebrated a win over Oklahoma. “Country Roads” serenaded the Sooners as they departed following a 23-20 loss to WVU.

Oklahoma will get a rematch with the Mountaineers during the season’s most important month. The teams will meet on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) in Norman in OU’s next-to-last home game.

Oklahoma had won nine straight contests against WVU before the road loss.