Breaking down OSU's 43-40 OT loss to TCU

After being in control for the majority of the contest, Oklahoma State unraveled in the fourth quarter and suffered its first loss of the season.

In a significant Big 12 showdown against No. 13 TCU, the eighth-ranked Cowboys gave up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of regulation and two more in overtime.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and built a 24-7 lead in the first half. OSU didn't score a touchdown again in regulation, getting points from a pair of field goals in the third quarter.

While the Cowboys failed to score in the fourth quarter, TCU delivered two touchdowns including one that tied the game with two minutes left.

In the first overtime, the Frogs needed only two plays to reach the end zone. The game was a play from being over, until Sanders converted on fourth-and-long and Dominic Richardson scored from a yard out.

The second overtime started with a 10-yard penalty and OSU failed to pick up a first down, relying on a 52-yard field goal by Tanner Brown.

TCU picked up two first downs and reached the end zone on a 2-yard run by Kendre Miller, prompting purple-clad fans to storm the field.

Play of the game

After OSU went up by a field goal in the second overtime, Horned Frog quarterback Max Duggan escaped for a dozen yards to set up the winning touchdown by Miller.

Duggan, who was a problem particularly in the second half, threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 57 yards and another score.

Game MVP

TCU wideout Quintin Johnston looked like a man among boys, catching eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and averaging 22.5 yards per catch.

In addition to a 48-yard reception late in the first quarter that led to his team's first touchdown, he caught passes of 25 and 30 yards on the Horned Frogs' touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. In the first overtime, he scored on a 25-yard catch.

Unsung heroes

Frog running back Kendre Miller rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a 17-yard pass. No. 2 back Emari Demercado also delivered good moments, rushing for 62 yards and averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Coach's decision

At the end of the first overtime, OSU could have won the game by going for two. Instead, the Cowboys kicked the extra point and headed to the second overtime, which resulted in a TCU win.

Asked whether he considered going for two, Mike Gundy said: "Kind of, a little bit. But (going for) two is a low-percentage play, and I felt like that we need to kick it and give ourselves a chance because the way the rules are set up, you're getting ready to go for two anyway (starting with the second overtime)."

In the stands

Coinciding with TCU's comeback was a fourth-quarter playing of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" — a song that ignited a previously unengaged homecoming crowd. From that point on, the Horned Frog fans were on their feet and loud.