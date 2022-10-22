Breaking down OSU's 41-34 win over Texas

Another week, another dramatic fourth quarter. This one went in the favor of OSU, which trailed most of the game but scored the final 17 points to prevail.

The Cowboys got the go-ahead touchdown with three minutes left on a 41-yard catch by Bryson Green, who avoided a tackle and raced untouched to the end zone.

Down three defensive starters, OSU struggled in the first half to contain Texas standout Bijan Robinson, who finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns.

More key players left with injuries throughout the game, and the Cowboys were unable to generate any rhythm until the fourth quarter, when Brennan Presley caught a touchdown pass from Spencer Sanders.

After Green's touchdown, Texas was driving down the field when Jason Taylor II picked off a pass and flipped out of bounds with 83 seconds left. The Longhorns had one final chance on a last-minute possession that ended with an interception from Kendal Daniels.

Play of the game

A drive that began with five minutes left determined the outcome of the game. After picking up two first downs, the Cowboys advanced into Texas territory and Sanders threw long to Green, who initially appeared to be tackled but stood upright and took off to the end zone.

"I was given the opportunity to make that play, and it was just energy and adrenaline," Green said.

Underrated moment

Setting up that touchdown was a third-down catch by John Paul Richardson, who left the game with an injury but emerged from the locker room in time to make a key play. He caught a pass from Sanders across the middle for a 9-yard gain, holding onto the football despite a hard hit.

Offensive MVP

Green continued his breakout season, catching five passes for a game-high 133 yards. Of those, close to half (62) were yards after the catch. On the year, he has a team-high 417 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive MVP

Safety Jason Taylor II delivered an interception on his first series and on his last, picking off Quinn Ewers on the third play to set up a field goal on OSU's first drive and then again with two minutes left when Texas was attempting to tie the game.

On the second interception, he flipped toward the sideline after making sure he got a foot down in bounds. He was hurt on the play, going down with an apparent right knee injury and having to be helped to the locker room.

"He always ends up around the football," coach Mike Gundy said. "He's very athletic, he's got great hands and in the end he comes over and makes a big-time play."

Unsung hero

Receiving additional opportunities amid receiver injuries, Stephon Johnson Jr. didn't play like a freshman who's seen limited time on the field. He caught six catches for 90 yards, making three receptions of at least 20 yards.

"He made plays in this game," Gundy said. "He played very, very well and didn't let the game get too big for him."

Stat of the game

For the first time in program history, OSU finished a game with no penalties. The Cowboys were flagged twice: once for a hold that was declined on third down and another hold that was offset by a Texas penalty.

The Longhorns had 14 penalties for 119 yards, with 10 of those penalties coming in the first half.

"There's the difference in your game," Gundy said.

Special teams matter

After excelling on special teams in the first half of the season, the Cowboys took a step back in that category, allowing a punt to be blocked and giving up 109 yards on kick returns and 52 yards on punt returns.