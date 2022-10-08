Breaking down OSU's 41-31 win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma State scored the game's final 18 points after falling behind in the third quarter, keeping the Cowboys undefeated heading into a Big 12 showdown at TCU on Saturday.

Spencer Sanders punched in a touchdown and connected with Jaden Bray on the two-point conversion, tying the game at 31 in the third quarter.

OSU (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) added a field goal late in the quarter before sealing the win with 2:27 left on a 7-yard score by Dominic Richardson.

With a surprise start by Behren Morton at quarterback, the Red Raiders (3-3, 1-1) took an early lead on a touchdown catch by Jerand Bradley. The Cowboys needed only two plays to answer, scoring on a pass from Sanders to Bryson Green. Sanders added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

As part of a 347-yard first half, Morton produced touchdowns with a 9-yard run and a 4-yard pass to Xavier White. With injuries piling up, the OSU defense gave up a touchdown drive to start the third quarter before clamping down the rest of the way, limiting Texas Tech to 180 yards in the second half.

Play of the game

Refusing to be turned away on the tying drive, Sanders was met by three players at the goal line and nudged forward to cross into the end zone. Also on the series, he had completions to Dominic Richardson and Brennan Presley for first downs.

Underrated moment

Demarco Jones, a fourth-year junior out of Booker T. Washington, delivered a heads-up play when he signaled for a fair catch on an onside-kick attempt in the first quarter.

Texas Tech recovered the onside kick but was called for kick-catch interference, giving OSU excellent field position for its first touchdown drive.

"As soon as you kick it, if you show fair catch, they can't catch it," coach Mike Gundy said. "We've practiced it and talked about it and we were fortunate that we have a guy who's played a ton of special teams for a long time and he's mature and made a good play."

Offensive MVP

Sanders threw for 297 yards and a score and rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He picked up his 29th win as a starter, moving into second all-time at OSU behind Mason Rudolph (32). Sanders also moved into third place in career completions and touchdowns.

Defensive MVP

Linebacker Mason Cobb got his first career interception while also teaming up with Tyler Lacy on a tackle for lost yardage and recording a quarterback hurry.

Special teams MVP

Tanner Brown was 4-for-4 on field goals, tying his career high. He is 8-of-8 on field goals this season and has made 62 extra-point attempts in a row.

In the stands

OSU's sold-out crowd was energized late by a tying touchdown and two-point conversion in the third quarter, leading to a false-start penalty on Texas Tech on the first play of the ensuing drive.