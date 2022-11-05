Breaking down OSU's 37-16 loss to Kansas

The 18th-ranked Cowboys continued to struggle on offense and defense while dropping a second game in a row in the Sunflower State.

With Spencer Sanders held out with a shoulder injury, freshman Garret Rangel got the nod at quarterback over Gunnar Gundy. Rangel threw three interceptions and lost a key fumble in the red zone but threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) received a career-high 224 rushing yards from running back Devin Neal, who also had 110 receiving yards. It was their first win against a ranked opponent since 2010, sending Kansas to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.

OSU (6-3, 3-3) lost for the third time in four games, with all three coming on the road. Saturday marked the first back-to-back losses since the final two games of the 2019 season.

Play of the game

The Jayhawks went up 17-7 on a 73-yard run by Jason Bean, the backup who continues to fill in for injured starter Jalon Daniels. Bean took the keeper up the middle, avoided a series of would-be tacklers and raced down the sideline for the touchdown, matching the longest play given up by OSU this season. Kansas maintained a double-digit advantage for the remainder.

Turning point

Any chance for the Cowboys to pull off a second-half comeback was squashed when Kansas used an eight-minute drive to open the third quarter. Bean twice converted on fourth down including a pass to Neal that went for 13 yards and set up a touchdown from Jared Casey.

Game MVP

Neal rushed for 224 yards on 32 carries, averaging 7 yards per attempt. He also recorded 110 receiving yards on six catches, with 100 of those yards coming after the catch.

Key stats

The Jayhawks rushed for a season-high 351 yards, with 250 of those yards coming on only eight plays. Kansas averaged a whopping 7.6 yards per rushing attempt.

OSU's defense failed to record a sack for a second week in a row. It also gave up seven plays that went for at least 20 yards.

Injury report

Joining Sanders as played sidelined with injury were receivers Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray in addition to offensive lineman Hunter Woodard, safety Thomas Harper and punter Tom Hutton. Center Preston Wilson also was hurt during the game.

Defensive end Trace Ford, who has overcome two torn ACLs in his career, left the game with a knee injury and was seen on the sidelines on crutches.

On the radio broadcast, sideline reporter Robert Allen described the injury as "not good."