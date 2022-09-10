Breaking down OSU's 34-17 win over Arizona St.

Oklahoma State got off to a slow start in this Pac-12 vs. Big 12 showdown, falling behind by a field goal before clicking in the second quarter in the form of two rushing touchdowns and a field goal.

The lead shrank to three in the fourth quarter after a touchdown throw by Emory Jones, but the Cowboys responded with back-to-back touchdowns of their own to put the game away.

Play of the game

Clinging to a 20-17 lead early in the fourth, OSU scored on a perfectly executed flea-flicker play in which Spencer Sanders found Bryson Green, who broke away from the secondary for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Player of the game

OSU defensive end Tyler Lacy delivered 2½ tackles for lost yardage and one sack. He also was part of a play that created a turning point in the third quarter.

On third-and-1, X Valladay was stopped for a 2-yard loss and Brock Martin forced a fumble that was recovered by Lacy on the Arizona State 37-yard line.

That set up a short touchdown drive that culminated with a 3-yard run by Dominic Richardson, and the Cowboys added a touchdown and a field goal on their next two drives.

100-yard outings

Richardson produced his third 100-yard performance, toting a career-high 26 carries for a hard-fought 123 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 44 yards.

Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Unsung heroes

Cowboy receivers Bryson Green and Braydon Johnson came up with crucial catches and combined for nine receptions for 164 yards.

Underrated moment

Matt Hembrough, one of the best long snappers in the nation, delivered a key tackle on punt coverage in the second quarter, resulting in a 5-yard loss.

Defensive breakdown

On the second play of the second half, Jones connected with Giovanni Sanders for 73 yards, an apparent miscommunication within the OSU secondary. Two plays later, Valladay reached the end zone.

Up-and-coming

Freshman running back Ollie Gordon again showed flashes of his high ceiling, making something out of nothing for a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter and following with a catch for a 14-yard touchdown.

In the stands

Fans striped Boone Pickens Stadium, with the lower levels wearing orange, the middle levels wearing white and the upper levels wearing black.

Attendance was announced as 54,949 — close to a sellout crowd.

Rain moved into the area in the third quarter, sending many fans for the exits. With no lightning, the game was not affected.