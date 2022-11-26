Breaking down OSU's 24-19 loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma State concluded the regular season by losing for a fourth time in five games.

The Cowboys, who ended a 14-game home win streak, had two chances to take the lead over West Virginia in the closing minutes but failed to pick up needed first downs.

The Mountaineers, defeating OSU for the first time since 2014, relied on a pair of long touchdown runs from Jaylen Anderson in the third quarter.

With Spencer Sanders sidelined on a rainy Senior Day, Garret Rangel started at quarterback and threw for 178 yards.

Plays of the game

The hardest pill to swallow for OSU's defense: It played well aside from three big plays. Two of those were 50-plus-yard runs in the first five minutes of the second half, both from Jaylen Anderson.

The other one was a 36-yard scamper from quarterback Garrett Greene in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage.

"Those are tough because they're explosive touchdowns," defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. "Those three explosive plays led to 21 points.

"We just didn't get it done the way we needed to in the run game. I thought for the most part, other than those three runs, we shut it down. But you can't shut down the run when you allow three explosive touchdowns."

Turning point

After scoring nine unanswered points in the third quarter, OSU's offense went cold. One drive ended with a lost fumble near midfield, and a three-and-out followed that. On the final two series, the Cowboys faced fourth down and couldn't convert.

Coach's decision

Mike Gundy is known for not going for it on fourth down, but he took a chance in the second quarter. On fourth-and-1 from the West Virginia 7-yard line, Deondre Jackson was stuffed for no gain.

"The crowd, they kept saying to go for it and I just said, I guess they're all right, we'll go for it," Gundy said. "To be fair, I was teetering one way or the other. … You have some inconsistency on the offensive line, you're playing a freshman quarterback, it's wet outside. It's a bad combination."

Game MVP

Anderson, a redshirt freshman, produced the first 100-yard outing of his career, exploding to the second level and avoiding any tackles there on his way to the end zone for the two long touchdowns. He finished with 155 yards on 15 carries.

Breakout star

With Dominic Richardson out with an injury and Jaden Nixon leaving the game after getting hurt, freshman Ollie Gordon received more opportunities and made the most of them, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts.

"He had a lot of carries," Gundy said. "He got a chance to roll into it pretty good. Hopefully it's a buildup (of what's to come)."

Under the radar

Punter and holder Logan Ward reached up to retrieve a high snap and get it down for Tanner Brown to make a 22-yard field goal late in the first half for a 10-7 lead, what was a pivotal moment at the time.

In the stands

As a result of the rain in combination with the team's recent performances, OSU ended its streak of four consecutive sellouts. Although the crowd was small — announced as 52,353 based on tickets sold — most fans stayed to the conclusion.

Injury report

In addition to Sanders and Richardson, OSU was without receivers Jaden Bray and Bryson Green, defensive linemen Tyler Lacy and Trace Ford and safety Thomas Harper.

Offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr. wasn't expected to be available but played in the second half.

"I thought he played aggressive," Gundy said. "He only practiced about half of one day this week, but we felt like that he had been very competitive and had some aggressiveness to him, so we wanted to put him in. And I watched him a little bit. I thought he did fine and hopefully he'll be fine to practice in a week."