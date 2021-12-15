Breaking down OSU's 2022 class: Shettron and Presley headline best class in a decade

What happened Wednesday

Oklahoma State signed 17 players to a class of 2022 that ranks 25th nationally and third in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, the Cowboys highest-ranked recruiting class since 2011. OSU entered the day with 16 commits and gained one more with the late arriving signature of Choctaw defensive end DeSean Brown. The Cowboys added three in-state wide receivers to an already deep position group and reinforced its offensive and defensive lines with a trio of signees on each side of the ball. Eight of OSU’s newest recruits are from the state of Oklahoma; six come from Texas.

What's to come

Coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys will “for the most part” look to the transfer portal to add to the 2022 class, dependent on incomings and outgoings from the program. Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan are both in the transfer portal as of Wednesday. Gundy is anticipating as many as nine super seniors on his roster next fall.

Headliners