Breaking down OSU's 2022 class: Shettron and Presley headline best class in a decade

What happened Wednesday
Oklahoma State signed 17 players to a class of 2022 that ranks 25th nationally and third in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, the Cowboys highest-ranked recruiting class since 2011. OSU entered the day with 16 commits and gained one more with the late arriving signature of Choctaw defensive end DeSean Brown. The Cowboys added three in-state wide receivers to an already deep position group and reinforced its offensive and defensive lines with a trio of signees on each side of the ball. Eight of OSU’s newest recruits are from the state of Oklahoma; six come from Texas.
What's to come
Coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys will “for the most part” look to the transfer portal to add to the 2022 class, dependent on incomings and outgoings from the program. Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan are both in the transfer portal as of Wednesday. Gundy is anticipating as many as nine super seniors on his roster next fall.
Headliners
Talyn Shettron and Braylin Presley, wide receivers: The in-state duo are the No. 3 and No. 4 recruits from Oklahoma in the class of 2022, per 247Sports. Shettron is the sixth-highest ranked recruit in program history and OSU’s highest-ranked wide receiver since Dez Bryant in 2007. Presley recently became the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Bixby to a fourth-consecutive state title.
Sleeper
Mason Gilkey, wide receiver: OSU was the only school to offer the 6-foot-3 pass catcher from Pawhuska. Like Cowboys freshman wide receiver Jaden Bray, who caught 12 passes in 2021, Gilkey has raw talent and a basketball background.
Immediate impact
DeSean Brown, defensive end: Shettron and Presley are sure to feature in Year 1, but like Collin Oilver this fall, Brown could carve out a significant role for himself on OSU’s defensive line as a freshman. The 6-foot-3 edge rusher tallied 15 sacks in his junior season when the Cowboys offered him and recorded 70 tackles as a senior. Speaking about the defensive ends OSU added on Wednesday, a group headlined by Brown, Gundy said “We like what we have (in a) big way."