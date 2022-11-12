Breaking down OSU's 20-14 win over Iowa St.

Spencer Sanders emerged from the sideline like a closer, coming in to do whatever necessary to propel Oklahoma State to a 20-14 victory against Iowa State.

Sanders didn't start Saturday's game while continuing to recover from a shoulder injury but replaced quarterback Gunnar Gundy after an interception late in the third quarter.

With the game on the line, Sanders got going on his second drive. He converted on third down — OSU's only conversion of the game — before connecting with Jaden Nixon on a 14-yard touchdown.

The Cowboys' defense that has struggled in recent weeks forced five turnovers and two turnovers on downs including on Iowa State's last possession in the final minute.

Play of the game

On a pivotal third down in the fourth quarter, Sanders scampered toward the sideline and turned a corner to pick up the necessary yardage. On the next play, he drew the defenders to allow Nixon to break open for the go-ahead score.

"They bit because of Spencer," Nixon said. "Spencer being in there, it makes a big difference. When you gameplan (as a defense), you have to also gameplan for Spencer because he can run, he can throw, he can do it all. He's athletic. He's just a great football player."

Turning point

The Cowboys received a spark with Sanders' surprise entrance late in the third quarter. In addition to the offense clicking with Sanders' composure and passing ability, the defense surged to a fourth quarter in which it repeatedly made the plays needed to win the game.

"I think sometimes when they know a guy that's playing is not 100%, they're like, OK, I'll fight for that guy," coach Mike Gundy said. "It's just human nature."

Game MVP

With Trace Ford and Tyler Lacy out, defensive end Collin Oliver was more of a factor, recording two sacks in the fourth quarter including one that essentially ended the game.

"It's a pretty cool moment," Oliver said. "It's surreal, but I was really just happy we got the win."

Unsung hero

Safety Kendal Daniels was involved in two takeaways in the first quarter, forcing a fumble on the Cyclones' second drive and picking off a pass on their second. He finished with 10 tackles including 1½ for lost yardage.

"That was huge," safety Jason Taylor II said of Daniels' forced fumble. "It sparked what came after that — a bunch of turnovers. He's a great player, and he's going to keep doing things like that and that's what we need. We're glad to have him."

Key stat

OSU won despite going 1-for 14 on third down. The average distance to go on third downs was 8 yards, but the Cowboys came up empty three times on third-and-short. They also were 0-for-1 on fourth down.

"They're good on defense," Gundy said. "They squeeze you and they put you in situations and they're playing with a group … where they all get it and they play as one."

Injury report

Wide receivers Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray returned to the rotation after recovering from injury. Johnson missed the previous three games while Bray's only other appearance was against Texas Tech last month.

Running back Dominic Richardson also was back after being sidelined last week, but he had only 14 carries for 41 yards.

Center Preston Wilson and safety Thomas Harper remained out.