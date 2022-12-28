Breaking down OSU’s 24-17 loss against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Despite a late offensive awakening and key defensive stops, Oklahoma State’s 2022 season concluded with a 24-17 loss against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

Without quarterback Spencer Sanders, OSU opted to give true freshman Garret Rangel his third start of the year against the Badgers, with Rangel finishing 14-of-31 for 229 yards.

Two interceptions from Rangel proved costly for the Cowboys, the final one coming with less than three minutes remaining in the game and cutting short any final attempt at a comeback for OSU.

The signal-caller struggled to move the Cowboys through the first three quarters, but a 14-point fourth quarter provided an offensive surge before the interception.

OSU finishes the season 7-6, the lowest mark since 2018 and only the fifth time under Mike Gundy the Cowboys have finished with that record. Tuesday night’s game was also the first bowl game loss by the Cowboys since 2019.

Turning point

Following a punt from OSU’s Logan Ward, the Badgers had possession at their own 32-yard line with 12 minutes remaining until halftime.

Wisconsin would methodically eat away nearly eight minutes of game time, stringing together a 13-play, 68-yard drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run by tailback Chez Mellusi.

The Badgers' longest play on the possession was 14 yards, and Wisconsin picked up five first downs in the process, including converting on two third downs.

On the ensuing Cowboys drive, Rangel tossed three straight incompletions, resulting in another punt — Ward finished the night with 9 punts — and only 23 seconds of game clock expiring.

The Badgers then strung together another long drive, killing more than four minutes of clock and scoring another touchdown before the intermission.

The 14-point swing gave the Badgers a 10-point lead at halftime.

Player of the game

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen finished Tuesday’s game with 116 rushing yards on 22 attempts and a touchdown.

The sophomore running back recorded as many rushing yards as starting quarterback Chase Wolf had passing yards, and picked up the go-ahead touchdown halfway through the third quarter.

Allen tallied four plays of 15-plus yards in the win, including a 27-yarder on the Badgers’ opening possession that resulted in a field goal and a 20-yard burst for a touchdown to put Wisconsin up by three scores.

Lost in the loss

OSU freshman receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. sprung an 84-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Cowboys their first touchdown of the game.

After catching a quick pass from Rangel, Johnson Jr. cut through a handful of Wisconsin defenders to streak down the sideline and eventually cut across the field and score.

It was the longest play from scrimmage for OSU this season.

Stat of the night

The Cowboys went to the locker room at halftime having possessed the ball for only 6:50 minutes of game clock. The Badgers dominated time of possession for the majority of the game, relying on their 5.5 yards per carry to melt away time. By the end of the game, Wisconsin possessed the ball for nearly 38 minutes compared to the Cowboys’ 22.